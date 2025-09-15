Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - KLAASWOOD (KWD) is excited to announce its partnership with Empire Building Materials, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering top-quality wood products to our valued customers.

This strategic alliance combines KLAASWOOD's innovative approach to thermally modified wood processing and product development with Empire Building Materials' extensive experience and reach in the forest products industry. Together, we aim to enhance our product offerings, improve supply chain efficiency, and deliver exceptional value to our clients.

KLAASWOOD (KWD) has long been dedicated to sustainability and excellence in wood products. This partnership is a testament to our ongoing efforts to align with like-minded organizations that share our vision for a sustainable future. By leveraging Empire Building Materials industry expertise, we are poised to meet our customers' growing demands and expand our market presence.

About Empire Building Materials

Empire Building Materials, established in 1954, maintains its corporate headquarters in Bozeman, Montana and has distribution facilities in Butte, Missoula & Laurel Montana. We pride ourselves on seeking out the best products in each area of the building material industry. We believe the loyal relationships between our suppliers and our customers will continue to make Empire Building Materials a leader in wholesale distribution.

For customers in the U.S., learn more about Empire Building Materials at www.empireinc.com.

About KLAASWOOD - KLAASWOOD leverages advanced hydrolysis technology to revolutionize thermally modified wood. Our unique process subjects wood siding, decking, and trim to high temperatures and pressure, enhancing stability, durability, and resistance to decay and moisture without chemicals or biocides. Our commitment to sustainability makes wood the next-generation material of choice.

Our chemical-free wood offers unmatched stability and durability, minimal maintenance, and enhanced moisture resistance. Available in four colors with customization options, KLAASWOOD combines the natural look of wood with the benefits of alternative materials like vinyl or fiber cement siding.

With reduced lead times, a lower CO2 footprint, and high-performing, beautiful wood, we are leading a new era of wood technology that preserves natural resources and eliminates the use of chemicals.

Discover more at www.klaaswood.com.

