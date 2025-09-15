Anzeige
WKN: A14QLW | ISIN: NL0011214010
15.09.2025
Refresco successfully completes repricing of EUR and USD Term Loan B facilities

Press Release

Refresco successfully completes repricing of EUR and USD Term Loan B facilities

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, September 15, 2025 - Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, announces it has successfully completed a repricing of its Term Loan B facilities in both EUR and USD.

The transaction reduces margins by 50 basis points on each facility, strengthening the company's capital structure and lowering its cost of debt.

CFO Refresco, Bill McFarland, commented:
"This repricing reflects our strong operating performance and the supportive financing markets. By reducing our interest costs, we are strengthening our capital structure and enhancing our financial flexibility to support Refresco's long-term growth strategy."

This repricing follows a period of sustained operational performance, and reflects Refresco's ability to optimize its financing structure in line with market opportunities.


About Refresco
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers, with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton,


Media Contacts
Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31 6 1586 1311
hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment

  • Press release - Refresco successfully reprices Term-Loan B (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0120a5e1-48a7-47df-bbb0-292852c13926)

