Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - GotoDoctor is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 18, 2025 at the St. Regis Toronto. Tommy Cheung, Founder and CEO of Gotodoctor.ca will be presenting on the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

"We're excited to be part of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," said Tommy Cheung, Founder and CEO of Gotodoctor.ca. "This event is an excellent platform to showcase how Gotodoctor.ca is transforming healthcare access across Canada. By combining our Service Engine technology with our national physical care network, we are driving innovation that improves outcomes for patients while creating sustainable value for our partners and stakeholders.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 will bring together over 20 high-growth companies and a curated group of institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing. The program features keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and focused 1-on-1 meetings, all designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register to be considered for an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event: here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood US enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US, part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. We offer comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors.

About Gotodoctor.ca

GotoDoctor is a leading B2B healthcare solution company with the mission to accelerate access to all available care for its members. Its Service Engine technology delivers scalable and uniform patient experience across both public and insurance benefit services. GotoDoctor also extends virtual care with its 250+ pharmacy and clinic physical care network, allowing members to access comprehensive in-person care and other healthcare services. An estimated million Canadians are connected to the GotoDoctor healthcare ecosystem.

Gotodoctor.ca is a preferred provider for Rexall and McKesson Canada's Retail Banner Group (IDA, Guardian, Remedy's Rx) pharmacies. Its platform model is already adopted and subscribed by major Canadian enterprises, TPAs, and other insurance partners, like Manitoba Blue Cross, Novartis Canada, Union Benefits, SEB Administrative Services/Co-Operators, The Leslie Group, Quick Health Access, Simply Benets, and Automated Administration Services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266402

SOURCE: ArcStone US Corp.