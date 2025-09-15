Anzeige
15.09.2025 16:30 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

15 September 2025

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2025 of 1.25 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 27 October 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 26 September 2025 (ex-dividend date is 25 September 2025). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 6 October 2025.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 3649 3432


