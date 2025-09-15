IB Solar will build a 4 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and module facility in Uttar Pradesh, India, with an investment of about INR 30 billion ($340.2 million). The project has secured land allocation from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and is scheduled for commissioning by 2027.From pv magazine India PV module manufacturer IB Solar has secured a Letter of Intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the allotment of 25 acres of land for its proposed 4 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility. The company, ...

