Security Posture Management (SPM) Market worth $53.31 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Security Posture Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 26.64 billion in 2025 to USD 53.31 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Security Posture Management (SPM) Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 26.64 billion

USD 26.64 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 53.31 billion

USD 53.31 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 14.9%

14.9% Segments covered: Offering, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region

Offering, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The widespread adoption of zero trust and risk-based frameworks is driving the SPM Market growth as organizations move away from traditional perimeter security models toward continuous verification and adaptive access controls. These approaches demand comprehensive visibility into assets, identities, and policies, which SPM solutions such as cloud security posture management (CSPM), identity security posture management (ISPM), application security posture management (ASPM), SaaS security posture management (SSPM), and data security posture management (DSPM) deliver effectively. At the same time, the rapid expansion of SaaS and API ecosystems is creating complex digital environments that require consistent monitoring and protection. SPM solutions help manage security configurations, identify misalignments, and mitigate risks across these interconnected systems, making them critical for safeguarding modern enterprise infrastructures.

Based on application, the misconfiguration and vulnerability management segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The misconfiguration and vulnerability management segment holds the largest share of the Security Posture Management Market, as organizations increasingly recognize that configuration errors and unpatched systems are among the leading causes of security breaches. Misconfigurations in cloud and hybrid environments expose critical workloads to risks such as unauthorized access, data leaks, and privilege escalation. Security posture management tools provide continuous monitoring to detect and remediate these issues, ensuring compliance and minimizing the attack surface. Industry findings reinforce the need for such solutions. In February 2025, a Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 report revealed that 80% of organizations had at least one misconfiguration issue left unaddressed in their cloud environments, showing the scale of the problem. Vulnerability management is equally critical as attackers increasingly exploit unpatched systems to infiltrate networks. According to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2024, exploitation of known vulnerabilities accounted for a significant proportion of reported ransomware incidents, stressing the importance of proactive patching. With enterprises deploying complex SaaS applications, APIs, and multi-cloud strategies, the demand for tools that identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities has grown sharply. These factors make misconfiguration and vulnerability management a foundational application in adopting broader security posture management solutions.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment will grow at the highest CAGR by organization size during the forecast period.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are adopting security posture management solutions at the fastest pace as they face rising cybersecurity risks while operating with limited resources and expertise. SMEs are increasingly relying on cloud platforms, SaaS applications, and digital collaboration tools, which expand their attack surface and make them attractive targets for cybercriminals. Unlike large enterprises that often have dedicated security teams and layered defenses, SMEs frequently struggle with fragmented tools and reactive approaches, making integrated SPM solutions highly valuable. These platforms help automate monitoring, identify misconfigurations, and provide actionable insights without requiring large in-house teams. The urgency for adoption is highlighted by reports such as the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report from May 2024, which showed that 46 percent of breaches impacted small businesses, underscoring their vulnerability. Cyber insurance providers are also pressuring SMEs to strengthen posture management to meet compliance and underwriting requirements. With growing incidents of ransomware, phishing, and credential theft, SPM tools offer a practical and scalable way for SMEs to strengthen resilience. The availability of cloud-based and subscription models has made these solutions affordable and easy to deploy, positioning SMEs as the fastest-growing segment driving the adoption of security posture management globally.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is growing the fastest in the Security Posture Management Market due to rapid digital transformation, strong cloud adoption, and the increasing scale of cyber threats. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in cloud deployments across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and government sectors, creating demand for continuous visibility and risk management solutions. SMEs and large enterprises in the region are moving toward hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, which heighten the risk of misconfigurations and unauthorized access. The Asia Pacific Cybersecurity Index, published in April 2024, highlighted that the region experienced a 30% rise in cloud-related cyber incidents compared to the previous year, underscoring the urgency for stronger posture management. Regulatory frameworks such as India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 and China's Data Security Law compel organizations to adopt compliance-focused solutions. Global vendors, including Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and Microsoft, are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific, while regional players such as Trend Micro, Fujitsu, and Aujas Security are strengthening their localized offerings. The combination of evolving regulations, fast cloud migration, and rising cyber threats positions Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region in adopting SPM solutions.

Top Key Companies in Security Posture Management (SPM) Market:

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (Israel), Zscaler (US), Fortra (US), Optiv Security (US), Orca Security (US), Aqua Security (US), Sophos (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), Netskope (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Cloudflare (US), Fortinet (US), Wipro (India), Qualys (US), Sysdig (US), Oracle (US), Wiz.io (US), Tenable (US), SentinelOne (US), Cyscale (US), Valence Security (US), Push Security (US), Lumos (US), Spin.AI (US), Permiso Security (US), Firemon (US), AppOmni (US), JuipterOne (US), Veza (US), Grip Security (Israel), Proofpoint (US), Strac.io (US), Cequence Security (US), BeyondTrust (US), Okta (US), Authmind (US), Forcepoint (US), Thales (France), and Varonis (US) are the key players and other major players in the Security Posture Management Market.

