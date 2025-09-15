GreenMoney Journal: Meeting the Power Crunch: Technologies & Policies Delivering Affordable Clean Power

By Jigar Shah and Jonah Wagner of Constructive

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / The world is short on power - and time. Global electricity demand jumped 4.3 % in 2024, nearly double the past-decade average, and is projected to increase at 4% annually through 2027. From AI clusters in Virginia to air-conditioner peaks in India, grids are groaning worldwide. Governments now face a dual imperative: keep bills affordable today and accelerate the deployment of electricity solutions to unlock unprecedented economic development opportunities.

The challenge of meeting load growth occurs against the backdrop of significant global restructuring and change - and a retrenchment in local supply chains. The Carlyle Group sees nations will pivot toward local, clean electrons to cut import risk and price volatility.

How to meet load growth quickly and competitively In most regions, renewables paired with batteries have recently become the fastest and least disruptive solution to meet rising electricity demand while maintaining affordability. Utility-scale solar can be financed and built quickly, with grid-scale batteries completed in just 100 days. The U.S. added an estimated ~50GW of solar plus storage in 2024 - nearly 2X the prior year - accounting for 81% of all generating capacity.

