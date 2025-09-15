WSLA Alumnae Group: Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards Alumnae Group Expands Leadership With New Board Members and Associates

Appointees bring diverse expertise and vision to advance women's leadership in sustainability.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / The Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards (WSLA) Alumnae Group is delighted to announce the appointment of several new board members and associates, expanding its leadership team to further strengthen the mission of recognizing, connecting, and supporting women driving sustainability forward.

The new board members include:

Terri Stewart, Chief Finance & Administration Officer, The American Institute of Architects

Elaine Salewske, Founder, Elaine Salewske Consulting, Inc., specializing in Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability

Vlada Kenniff, President, New York City Public Housing Preservation Trust

Joining as board associates are:

Aidan Ganzert, former Global Manager, GP Strategies Corporation

Eniola Ore, Sustainability Analyst, Lhoist

The newly appointed board members shared their enthusiasm for joining the WSLA Alumnae Group's Board and the opportunity to advance its mission:

"I'm looking forward to supporting the important work of this group of women who recognize and celebrate the contributions of their peers towards building a more sustainable world," said Terri Stewart.

Elaine Salewske expressed, "It's an honor to join the WSLA Alumnae Board alongside women leading bold sustainability efforts. I look forward to celebrating, connecting, and empowering those creating meaningful progress for our planet and communities."

Vlada Kenniff emphasized, "I am honored to join the WSLA Board and work alongside such an inspiring group of women leaders. Our greatest strength lies in recognizing and uplifting women who are fearless in advancing sustainability, ensuring their voices and impact continue to shape a more resilient and equitable future."

The new board members will join existing board members as follows:

Rochelle Routman, (President, WSLA Alumnae Group), Corporate Director

Lisa Colicchio (VP, WSLA Alumnae Group), Sustainability Director, Metrolink

Sandra Leibowitz (Treasurer, WSLA Alumnae Group) Managing Principal, Sustainable Design Consulting, LLC

Heather Clancy (Secretary, WSLA Alumnae Group) VP, Editor At Large Trellis Group (formerly GreenBiz)

Maureen Eisbrenner (Chief Development Officer, WSLA Alumnae Group), CEO and Founder, arbnco

Duygu Erten, Founder and Global Head of Sustainability, TURKECO Construction and Energy, Inc.

Kelly W. Fisher, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank USA N.A.

Heather White, Author, Founder & CEO of One Green Thing

"This entire group of new and existing board members brings even greater expertise, passion, and leadership to WSLA. The synergy of these strong leaders, each with unique skills and capabilities, will elevate the organization by better serving the members and the community at large." said Rochelle Routman, President & Chairperson. "We are honored to have the involvement of these talented women, and look ahead to a year of growth, collaboration, and continued recognition of women making an impact in sustainability."



About WSLA Alumnae Group

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: over 135 of the most influential women* trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world. The group's annual awards program, summits, service activities, and mentorship opportunities continue to pave the way in sustainability and for future leaders in the field. For more information, visit https://www.wsla.global.



*WSLA welcomes a diversity of women to unite as a strong collective of unique lived experiences and perspectives committed to sustainability and impactful environmental stewardship. WSLA is a strong proponent, advocate, and practitioner of equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice, and as such is an organization open to all women. Our definition of women is expansive and includes those who may identify as non-binary, genderqueer, gender-expansive, two-spirit, and otherwise do not exist within a gender binary.



