Janus LEPC: Podiatry Practice Specializing in Advanced Lower Extremity Pain Procedures Opens Its Doors in North Oaks

NORTH OAKS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Dr. Shari Moore, DPM, a 30+ year board-certified podiatric surgeon, has recently launched Janus Lower Extremity Pain Center which offers advanced specialized procedures for treating chronic lower leg and foot pain.

Throughout her career, Dr. Moore discovered that persistent lower extremity pain often stems from nerve irritation caused by trauma, repetitive stress or biomechanical dysfunction. These issues frequently result in focal, chronic pain that is typically misunderstood, overlooked or misdiagnosed.

To effectively treat patients suffering from chronic lower extremity pain, Dr. Moore completed advanced training in microsurgery and nerve decompression procedures. She is the only provider in Minnesota to have earned fellowship status from the Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons. By integrating her specialized training with extensive clinical and surgical expertise, Dr. Moore offers a comprehensive approach to managing and alleviating persistent lower leg, foot and ankle pain.

Dr Moore devotes substantial time to understanding each patient's unique journey to create and implement custom tailored treatment plans. Her goal is to help patients find lasting relief and reclaim their mobility.

For more information, please call (612) 353-9100 or visit our website at januslepc.com.

SOURCE: Janus LEPC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/podiatry-practice-specializing-in-advanced-lower-extremity-pain-proce-1073211