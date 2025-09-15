Australia seizes new trade opportunities with China through 2025 CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia is bringing its A-game as the Guest Country of Honor at CIFTIS 2025 in Beijing. From finance services and education to sustainable solutions, Australian innovations are opening new doors for trade collaboration with China.

Source: 2025 CIFTIS

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558