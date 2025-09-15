Immunohistochemistry Market worth US$5.14 billion by 2030 with 7.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Immunohistochemistry Market, valued at US$3.31 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$5.14 billion by the end of the period. The increasing number of cancer cases is one of the key factors driving the uptake of IHC products, which, in turn, leads to a greater need for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools such as IHC tests. Additionally, market players have increasingly focused on innovation, including developing new antibodies and manufacturing automated equipment, which enhances the accuracy and efficiency of cancer detection and treatment. Moreover, the adoption of personalized treatment plans is also rising, making it a significant opportunity for market players.

By offering, the immunohistochemistry market is segmented into antibodies, reagents, kits, equipment, and software. Kits were the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2025-2030. This surge is driven by a significant market shift among end-users, including high-volume diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research institutes, toward comprehensive, standardized solutions from single, reliable providers. These users are increasingly demanding integrated kits that feature closed-system reagents and pre-calibrated quantities of all necessary components, including controls. The adoption of ready-to-use kits is particularly impactful as they streamline the entire IHC workflow. These kits drastically reduce manual preparation time by eliminating the complex and time-consuming initial steps of sourcing and validating primary antibodies and then matching them with appropriate stains. This boosts laboratory efficiency and throughput and enhances the consistency and reproducibility of results, which is a critical factor for clinical diagnostics and academic research, fueling the growth of the segment.

By end user, the immunohistochemistry market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes & contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the IHC market in 2024. This is primarily due to the indispensable role of IHC in providing diagnostic precision for a wide array of diseases, most notably cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The technique is fundamental for detailed tissue sample analysis in pathological examinations, enabling clinicians to study disease mechanisms and, critically, to tailor targeted treatments for patients. For instance, IHC is the gold standard for identifying protein biomarkers that guide modern cancer therapies. The growth of this segment is propelled by a confluence of powerful factors. With the global cancer burden continuing to rise, with estimates from organizations such as the WHO indicating millions of new cases diagnosed annually, the demand for reliable diagnostic tests is perpetually high. The IHC market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 7%. Furthermore, a growing number of hospitals are establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities to offer more timely and cost-effective services. This strategic shift allows for better control over diagnostic turnaround times and helps integrate pathology more closely into the patient's treatment pathway, solidifying the leading market position of this segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, attributed to several converging factors. Governments in the region are increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure; for instance, China's "Healthy China 2030" plan focuses on modernizing medical facilities, while India's Ayushman Bharat scheme works to expand healthcare access. Concurrently, the region is experiencing a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer. According to the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer, a substantial portion of new global cancer cases are diagnosed in Asia, creating a direct need for advanced pathological services such as IHC. Furthermore, the expansion of private diagnostic laboratory chains across India and Indonesia is making advanced testing more accessible. Singapore and Thailand have also developed into centers for medical tourism, attracting international patients who require sophisticated diagnostic workups. The region has also seen an increase in contract research organizations (CROs) supporting global pharmaceutical trials, which consistently utilize IHC for tissue-based analysis. These elements collectively contribute to the elevated adoption rate and market expansion for IHC technologies throughout the Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Enzo Biochem Inc. (US), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), OriGene Technologies, Inc. (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Bio SB (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Sakura Finetek (US), EagleBio (US), Biocare Medical LLC (US), Elabscience BioInnovation Inc. (US), Bio-Genex (US), Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. (US), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US), and CANDOR Bioscience GmbH (Germany) among others.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. Within the immunohistochemistry (IHC) sector, the company leverages its Pathology Lab segment to offer a comprehensive portfolio, including its flagship BenchMark and OptiView product lines. Its strategy for market leadership involves consistent innovation, exemplified by recent launches such as the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system (2022) and the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay (2021). Its robust product pipeline and recent approvals for new antibodies and systems underscore its significant global footprint across key international markets.

Danaher Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation is a science and technology company that excels in the design, production, and distribution of a diverse array of products and services across the medical, industrial, and commercial domains. Within the specialized field of life sciences and diagnostics, the company asserts its influence through its subsidiary, Leica Biosystems, which is integral to its Anatomical Pathology Diagnostics and Core Lab Diagnostics segments. This division equips laboratories with various crucial tools, including sophisticated chemical and immuno-staining instruments, along with necessary reagents and consumables. Its sustained market leadership is underpinned by a strategy that includes serving a wide customer base, deploying advanced technological solutions, and maintaining comprehensive, high-quality product lines. The company invested USD 1.50 billion in research and development during the 2023 fiscal year. It collaborates with research institutions, universities, and clinicians worldwide to develop better technologies and products. For instance, in June 2024, Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, partnered with Navinci (Sweden) to advance cancer research using automated in situ proximity ligation assays on the BOND RX Fully Automated Research Stainer. These developments strengthen Danaher's competitive position in the IHC market.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. holds a significant position within the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical industries by delivering application-specific solutions. Its comprehensive offerings, which include instruments, software, services, and consumables, are vital for laboratory operations in a wide variety of sectors, from food and environmental safety to forensics, pharmaceuticals, and energy research. The company actively competes in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market through its Pathology Solutions division, which is part of the broader Diagnostics and Genomics segment, focusing on products for cancer diagnostics and anatomic pathology. Its growth strategy heavily relies on strategic partnerships to enhance its portfolio. For instance, it partnered with Incyte (US) in January 2024 to develop companion diagnostics for oncology. The company collaborated with Akoya Biosciences (US) in January 2023 on advanced multiplex assays. Moreover, the company is dedicated to broadening its global influence in both developed and developing regions, a commitment underscored by the 2022 launch of a Center of Excellence in India to foster local innovation. This global strategy is supported by an extensive operational presence in key markets worldwide, including the US, UK, China, Germany, Japan, and many others.

