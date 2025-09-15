The Washington Trust Company: Washington Trust Appoints James C. Brown as Chief Commercial Banking Officer

WESTERLY, R.I., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust today announced that James C. Brown has been appointed Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer. In this key role, Brown will be responsible for all Commercial Banking activities, including Commercial Real Estate, Commercial & Industrial, Business Banking, Private Clients Group, and Cash Management Services. His leadership will support a broad range of clients across privately held businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service firms, real estate developers, and related investors, with a focus on growing the Bank's C&I and CRE lending portfolios, expanding commercial deposits, and strengthening relationships with customers, business advisors, and community leaders.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jim to Washington Trust as we grow our Commercial Banking business," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring on such a highly experienced and respected leader. With his proven track record, extensive network, regional insight and expertise, and a shared commitment to helping local businesses thrive, he will be a strong addition to our company."

Brown has more than 38 years of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in leading high-performing Commercial Banking teams. Prior to joining Washington Trust, he served as Senior Executive Vice President at Berkshire Bank, overseeing all Commercial and Private Banking activities across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and the Mid-Atlantic Asset-Based Lending team. Jim began his career in commercial banking and credit at Shawmut Bank and State Street Bank in Boston, where he built a strong foundation in the industry. He then spent 22 years at Boston Private Bank, where he served as Co-President of the Commercial Bank.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Nichols College, where he has served as a Trustee for the past decade, and a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He serves on the board of Ranfac Corporation, a privately owned medical device manufacturing and design company in Avon, MA, and on various fundraising committees, including the Judge Baker Children's Center, the Jim Lerner Charitable Foundation and its support for the Play Ball Foundation, as well as endowment funding and local community support for college scholarships.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company