Montel Williams Partners With Brothers Grimm Seeds to Release "Montel's Dream Widow"

Medical Cannabis Advocacy Meets Legendary Genetics in White Widow × Blue Dream Hybrid

JOHNSTOWN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Brothers Grimm Seeds proudly announces Montel's Dream Widow, a signature cannabis strain created in partnership with Emmy Award-winning television host, decorated veteran, and pioneering medical cannabis advocate Montel Williams. Launching November 30, 2025, this drop merges Montel's decades of advocacy for patients and veterans with Brothers Grimm's mastery of elite cannabis genetics.

Montel Williams



The cross, White Widow × Blue Dream-was personally chosen by Montel for its history, balanced profile, and potential to serve both wellness-minded patients and seasoned connoisseurs. While this pairing has been seen in the past, each cultivar offers a diverse range of phenotypes. Under the direction of founder and Breeding Director Rick "MrSoul" Campanella, Brothers Grimm meticulously hunted and selected the most exceptional phenos to deliver a strain true to Montel's vision of wellness and quality.

The name Montel's Dream Widow was a true community creation-conceived by Montel and confirmed as the top choice in a public strain naming poll hosted by Brothers Grimm, where thousands of fans voted.

As part of the Montel's Dream Widow release, Brothers Grimm Seeds and Montel Williams will donate $1 from every pack sold in the first 30 days to HeroGrown Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding medical cannabis access for veterans and first responders.

Strain Details

• Montel Williams × Brothers Grimm Seeds

• Strain Name: Montel's Dream Widow

• Genetic Lineage: White Widow × Blue Dream

• Release Date: November 30, 2025

Montel Williams on the Collaboration

"For me, wellness isn't just a goal, it's been my life's mission since my MS diagnosis in 1999," said Montel Williams. "That's why I've partnered with The Brothers Grimm Seeds, a team as passionate about quality as I am, to create Montel's Dream Widow. This isn't just another strain-it's the result of years of my personal wellness journey combined with their trusted expertise in crafting premium genetics. Together, we've thoughtfully created something designed for balance, comfort and quality of life. Wellness starts with intention and my intention with Dream Widow is to give people a premium option they can feel good about."

From Laura "MrsSoul" Campanella, CEO of Brothers Grimm Seeds

"Montel has been a tireless advocate for patients, veterans, and medical access," said Laura "MrsSoul" Campanella. "With Montel's Dream Widow, we're pairing his vision and legacy with our best breeding work to create something meaningful for both home growers and the broader cannabis community."

Beyond the Strain: A Purpose-Driven Campaign

The launch of Montel's Dream Widow goes deeper than genetics. Joint interviews, virtual drop parties, and short-form video content will explore cannabis through the lens of wellness, patient rights, justice, and mental health on Montel's cannabis advocacy podcast, Let's Be Blunt with Montel and BrothersGrimmSeeds.com

Disclaimer:

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. Brothers Grimm Seeds and Montel Williams make no medical claims. Cannabis effects vary by individual; consumers should consult with a qualified healthcare professional before use.

