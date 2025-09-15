Case IQ Launches Clairia, an AI Assistant for Compliance, Workplace Investigations and Case Management

Empowering ethics, compliance and HR teams to handle cases faster, smarter, and more confidently.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Case IQ , the leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions for ethics, compliance and HR teams, has launched Clairia, a powerful new AI assistant designed to reduce case management complexity and deliver clarity, confidence, and speed from the initial complaint or report to case resolution.

Clairia reimagines how investigations are conducted and how cases are handled by accelerating workflows, preserving investigative integrity, and aligning every step with internal policies, regulations and standards. Built into Case IQ's case management solution, it stays deeply connected to the full context of a specific case, delivering relevant, policy-aligned guidance so cases are managed with thoroughness and consistency.

"Clairia is at the forefront of AI innovation in case management and designed to meet the realities of customers' challenges," said David McNeill, CEO at Case IQ. "Our customers require more than generic AI tools - they need a holistic and integrated AI case management solution to proactively do their jobs more efficiently, fairly, and thoroughly."



Clairia's Key Benefits:

AI-Powered Policy Guidance for Ethics, Compliance and HR Teams : Understands the investigative outcomes you're working toward and suggests appropriate next steps based on internal policies and relevant laws.

Automated HR & Compliance Workflows (Timelines, Reports, Emails) : Eliminates manual work like compiling timelines, drafting interview questions, and analyzing case details, freeing up teams to focus on decision-making.

Context-Aware Assistance : Keeps the full case history intact, providing continuity across every stage of managing a case.

Enterprise-Grade Security: Case IQ is trusted by global leaders with strict privacy controls; your data is always secure.

"Today's Clairia marks a step-change in how we use AI to help Compliance & Ethics teams move from reactive case handling to proactive risk management. Clairia will become the intelligence layer of Case IQ-anticipating risks, recommending next-best actions, and enabling preventive controls with enterprise-grade governance and transparency," said Matt Kuo, CPO at Case IQ.

As the world of ethics and compliance continues to evolve, AI is emerging as a key enabler. Case IQ's new market research report, AI and Whistleblowing: Through the Employee Lens , reveals that 7 in 10 US employees have no concerns about AI-driven whistleblowing tools, and nearly 4 in 5 believe AI can make the whistleblowing process safer and more confidential.

Pricing and Availability

Discover how Clairia can help your organization streamline investigations from start to finish. Book a demo of Clairia, the AI assistant for workplace investigations and case management and see how it helps resolve cases more efficiently.

About Case IQ

Case IQ provides investigative case management software, compliance automation tools, and whistleblower hotline solutions. Trusted by leading companies worldwide, Case IQ combines configurability, AI, robust security, scalability, and intuitive design to empower organizations to proactively address ethical, compliance, and risk management challenges. For more information, visit www.caseiq.com.

