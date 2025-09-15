paid Releases Updated Creator Insights Report, Giving Brands First-Mover Advantage on Creator Life Moments

The Fall 2025 Creator Insights Report provides marketers with predictive data on creator life events, purchasing decisions, and partnership preferences for strategic campaign planning

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / paid, a leading creator marketing platform, today released the latest edition of its proprietary Creator Insights report. The Fall 2025 Creator Insights report builds on the success of the previous edition while diving even deeper into the data around creator life events, important milestones, daily habits, and more. Often referred to as the Creator Almanac, this insightful report helps brands align with creators and grow their relationships in all-new ways.

"We gather extensive insights from our creator community to deliver real data-not just demographics, but intentions, plans, and priorities," said Shevaun Ensor-Harrison, Creator Operations Lead at paid. "Marketers can now align with creators at the exact moments that matter most to their campaigns, whether that's a major purchase, a milestone, or a trip. This level of foresight transforms reactive marketing into proactive partnership strategy."

What's New in the Fall 2025 Report:

Event Attendance: Discover the events that are drawing the biggest names, like New York Fashion Week, Art Basel, and exclusive industry events where brand activations will pop.

Lifestyle Shifts: Who's starting a wellness routine, relocating to a big city, or making an important content pivot? Identifying these opportunities can help brands align their messaging.

Dream Partnerships: Learn what top creators are really looking for in brand collabs, from true creative freedom to long-term relationships or even compensation preferences.

Everyday Brands: These are the products that creators use every day. Browse everything from common skincare routines to their favorite coffee orders, identify opportunities for authentic partnerships that match with their audiences.

Financial Goals: From stock trading to student loans, this financial data offers unique moments to explore opportunities in fintech, investing, and financial wellness.

Big Purchases: These detailed insights reveal what creators are shopping for now and in the near future, giving brands the chance to match with creators at the right moment.

Life Milestones: Engagements, pregnancies, fitness goals, and career pivots provide meaningful opportunities for brands to connect with creators embarking on their next stage of life.

Travel Details: These are the places creators are traveling, who they're bringing along, and how they're getting there. Vital insights for any travel, hospitality, or lifestyle brand.

Health & Wellness Priorities: Major fitness milestones like marathons, mental health advocacy, and even upcoming medical procedures are moments health and wellness brands can make serious partnerships with creators to expand their reach.

paid is committed to understanding its vast creator network, giving brands the power to plan smarter campaigns and explore more strategic partnerships. The insights gained are vital to the paid platform maintains its impressive 96% first-round creator approval rate, reflecting strong alignment between brands and the creators that can help them reach their goals. Campaigns launch faster, and the content is more authentic.

The Creator Insights report is exclusive to paid clients and reinforces the platform's leadership in data-driven creator marketing. For brands looking to integrate their message into authentic creator content at precisely the right moment, this intelligence provides the competitive edge that makes all the difference in today's saturated social media landscape.

The Fall 2025 Creator Insights Report is now available exclusively to paid clients. For access to the report and to learn more about predictive creator marketing strategies, visit hashtagpaid.com/creator-insights .

