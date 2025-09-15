Santana Equestrian Private Financial: Activium Blending Facility in Compliance with Florida Department of Health 09 2005 Inspection

Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. Reports Successful Florida Department of Health Inspection at Activium Soil Facility; HB 211 and Right-to-Farm Act Reinforce Legal Authority for Operations

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. (OTCID:SEQP), together with its affiliates Immaculate Ways Inc. and Activium Soil, today announced that its 1470 A Road facility in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida, has successfully passed an Air Pollution Source Inspection conducted by the Florida Department of Health - Palm Beach County Division of Environmental Public Health.

The inspection, led by Environmental Specialist Glen Ziolo and conducted with the participation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Paulo Santana, involved a full facility walkthrough, review of operational procedures, and regulatory compliance verification. The official inspection report concluded that the facility demonstrated satisfactory compliance, with no objectionable odors and no deficiencies identified.

"This inspection result validates our environmental practices and our long-term vision of converting equestrian waste into sustainable soil and fertilizer solutions," said Paulo Santana, CEO of Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. "We are committed to operating responsibly, transparently, and in full alignment with state law and agricultural best practices."

Regulatory and Legal Framework

The Company emphasizes that its equestrian waste-to-soil operations are not only compliant with state environmental oversight but are also expressly protected under Florida House Bill 211 (effective July 1, 2025). HB 211 amended Florida Statutes §163.3162 to classify the collection, storage, processing, and distribution of farm products as bona fide farm operations. The bill clarified that farm byproducts, including equine manure and compost derived therefrom, are legally recognized as "farm products" and therefore protected agricultural activities.

As a result, the Company's operations at 1470 A Road are shielded from prohibitive or duplicative local regulation, provided they meet state and federal standards. These protections align directly with Florida's Right-to-Farm Act (§823.14, F.S.), which prevents local governments from treating bona fide farm operations as nuisances or imposing additional restrictions where state regulation already applies.

In practice, this statutory framework grants Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. powerful legal authority to continue its equestrian waste recycling program under the oversight of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Department of Agriculture. Florida DEP's Chapter 62-709 (Organics Recycling) further affirms that equine manure composting for beneficial agricultural use is exempt from solid waste facility permitting, reinforcing the Company's compliance posture and operational legitimacy.

Forward Outlook

Management believes that the combination of:

A positive Department of Health compliance finding ,

The statutory protections enacted through HB 211 , and

Florida's Right-to-Farm Act framework,

materially strengthens the Company's regulatory foundation. This framework is expected to reduce compliance risks, stabilize operations, and provide a secure platform for future expansion in agricultural recycling, soil production, and biochar-enhanced fertilizer markets.

About Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. (OTC: SEQP)

Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to sustainable agricultural innovation. The Company specializes in the collection, processing, and distribution of organic fertilizer and soil solutions derived from equestrian and agricultural byproducts. Through its affiliates, Immaculate Ways Inc. and Activium Soil, the Company delivers eco-friendly soil amendments that promote regenerative agriculture, environmental stewardship, and renewable resource management.

