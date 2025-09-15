Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announces that it has acquired beneficial ownership of 13,333,360 units of the Company (the "Units") by way of conversion of certain Series E Convertible Debentures (the "Series E Debentures") of the Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (the "Company") in the aggregate principal amount of $1,000,002 at a conversion price of $0.075 per Unit, all in accordance with the terms of the Series E Debentures. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles Beedie Capital to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share, and is exercisable, for the period commencing on September 12, 2025 and ending on September 24, 2029. In addition, Beedie Capital has acquired an aggregate of 74,500 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price of $0.8526 per Common Share.

Before giving effect to the transaction described above, Beedie Capital had ownership of (i) 8,437,344 Common Shares, (ii) Series A Debentures in the principal amount of $200,000 (the "Purchased Series A Debentures"), (iii) Series B Debentures in the principal amount of $837,500 (the "Purchased Series B Debentures"), (iv) Series C Debentures in the principal amount of $200,640 (the "Purchased Series C Debentures"), (v) Series D Convertible Debentures of the Company in the principal amount of $304,000 (the "Purchased Series D Debentures"); and (vi) Series E Debentures in the principal amount of $1,000,002. (the "Purchased Series E Debentures", and together with the Purchased Series A Debentures, the Purchased Series B Debentures, the Purchased Series C Debentures, and the Purchased Series D Debentures, the "Previously Purchased Debentures"), which assuming the conversion in full of the Previously Purchased Debentures, and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversions, represented approximately 36.90% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such conversions and exercises.

After giving effect to the transactions described above, Beedie Capital is deemed to beneficially own a total of 64,120,564 Common Shares, comprised of (i) 8,511,844 Common Shares, (ii) the Purchased Series A Debentures, which are convertible into 4,000,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion, (iii) the Purchased Series B Debentures, which are convertible into 16,750,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion, (iv) the Purchased Series C Debentures, which are convertible into 2,112,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion, and (v) the Purchased Series D Debentures, which are convertible into 6,080,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion.

After giving effect to the transactions described above and assuming the conversion in full of the Previously Purchased Debentures, and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversions, Beedie Capital is deemed to beneficially own approximately 36.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such conversions and exercises.

Ryan Beedie is the sole shareholder of Beedie Capital.

All of the securities held by Beedie Capital in the Company are being held for investment purposes. Beedie Capital may in the future take such actions in respect of its Company securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Company, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie Capital may continue to hold its current positions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

