Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced the appointment of Achille Baulny as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO).

Reporting to Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker, Baulny will be responsible for defining and executing Esker's value creation plan. He will lead strategic and transformation initiatives, working closely with Esker's operational teams and business units to ensure that projects are aligned with the company's priorities and to support growth and innovation on an international scale.

Baulny began his career at EY Strategy, before moving to EY-Parthenon, where he advised large-scale companies on strategic and organizational transformations. Since 2021, he has served as Chief of Staff Business Transformation Director at Infovista, playing a key role in leading extensive transformation programs and supporting the company's growth.

"After several years in change management for software companies, I'm excited to be joining Esker and contributing to the execution of its value creation plan," said Achille Baulny, CSTO at Esker. "I look forward to collaborating with the teams to drive growth and deliver on the company's vision."

"Achille combines a wealth of strategy and transformation experience with strong leadership in navigating complex initiatives," said Jean-Michel, CEO at Esker. "His contribution will be vital in guiding our teams and ensuring the success of Esker's strategy for the future."

About Esker

Esker's AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

