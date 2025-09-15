Actuators Market worth $100.41 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global actuators market is projected to reach USD 100.41 billion in 2030 from USD 71.22 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The actuators market is rapidly advancing, driven by the increasing demand for automation, electrification, and intelligent control systems. A key factor shaping this trend is the integration of smart actuators with sensors and connectivity, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational efficiency. These devices are fundamental in converting energy into motion or control. Their applications span various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, energy, healthcare, and consumer electronics. As industries adopt automation to improve productivity and reduce human intervention, actuators are becoming indispensable components of modern manufacturing and operational processes. The transition toward sustainable solutions accelerates the adoption of electric actuators, which offer greater precision, lower maintenance, improved energy efficiency, and reduced carbon footprints compared with hydraulic and pneumatic alternatives. The increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things technologies further strengthens the role of actuators by enabling adaptive control, system responsiveness, and higher levels of automation.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59465451

Browse in-depth TOC on "Actuators Market"

150 - Tables

75 - Figures

250 - Pages

Actuators Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 71.22 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 100.41 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Actuation, Type, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Issues of leakage in pneumatic and hydraulic actuators Key Market Opportunities Growing reliance on industrial automation and AI to unlock new value Key Market Drivers Integration of sensors and embedded intelligence into actuators

Robotics segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Actuators are witnessing the fastest growth under the robotics segment as they form the essential bridge between control systems and physical motion, enabling precision, efficiency, and adaptability. Rising adoption of collaborative robots and service robotics drives the demand for advanced actuators that offer higher power density, energy efficiency, and reliability. Technological advances in electric, soft, and AI-enabled actuators further accelerate their role as a critical enabler of next-generation robotic applications across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and defense.

Electric actuation segment held the largest share of the actuators market in 2024.

The electric actuation segment accounted for the largest share of the actuators market in 2024 due to its efficiency, versatility, and adaptability across industries. Their precise control and programmability make them essential for robotics, EVs, and aerospace systems, where accuracy and repeatability are critical. They are also quieter and cleaner, resulting in strong demand for food, pharma, and healthcare equipment applications. In addition, their digital compatibility supports predictive maintenance and IoT integration, aligning with Industry 4.0. The rising adoption in automotive electrification, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure applications further fuels the segmental growth. Furthermore, environmental regulations targeting methane leaks and hydraulic oil spills accelerate the shift from pneumatic and hydraulic actuators toward electric counterparts, strengthening the segment's dominance.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=59465451

Europe is projected to capture the second-largest share of the actuators market in 2030.

Europe held the second-largest share of the global actuator industry in 2030, driven by the strong industrial base, technological advancements, and emphasis on automation. Key economies, such as Germany, France, and the UK, are leading adopters, supported by advanced manufacturing industries and proactive government initiatives promoting Industry 4.0. Additionally, the aerospace and energy sectors further drive demand, as actuators are critical for precision control and efficiency. The European Union's focus on sustainable technologies and smart infrastructure has also accelerated the deployment of actuators for robotics, renewable energy systems, and electric mobility applications, strengthening the region's position in the global actuators market.

Key companies in the actuators companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), and SMC Corporation (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=59465451

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Solar Container Market by On-Grid, Off-Grid, Portable, Fixed, Power Capacity (Below 10 KW, Above 50KW), Solar Panels, Batteries, Inverters, Agriculture & Irrigation, Remote Charging Stations, Mining & Military, Energy Companies - Global Forecast to 2030

Solid-State Battery Market by Battery Type (Primary, Secondary), Capacity (Below 20 mAh, 20-500 mAh, Above 500 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Medical Devices, Energy Harvesting, Wireless Sensors) - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-actuators-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-actuators.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/actuators-market-worth-100-41-billion-in-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302556126.html