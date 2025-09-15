DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size Worth US$ 19.97 Billion by 2033, with a 19.8% CAGR Growth, Report by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the DataM Intelligence, The global cancer gene therapy market size was valued as US$ 3.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 19.97 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

The ongoing advancements in gene therapy are expected to make it a promising alternative for treating various types of cancers and neoplastic disorders. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is expected to create a high demand for novel therapeutic drugs that could be effective for cancer treatment.

Furthermore, the market is experiencing significant growth due to increased research and development activities, advancements in product technologies, and the introduction of new products by key industry players. This progress is propelling the healthcare infrastructure to unprecedented levels. For instance, in April 2023, an improved gene editing method was introduced based on special cell-penetrating peptides, representing a significant advancement in cell and gene therapies. This technique offers distinct advantages over current methods for editing the genomes of primary cells, particularly patients' T-cells.

The recent clinical evidence underscores a pivotal shift in the cancer gene therapy landscape, where CAR T-cell therapies are beginning to demonstrate measurable benefits in solid tumours such as gastric and brain cancers. While historically limited to hematologic malignancies, these advancements highlight the growing feasibility of extending CAR T applications to highly resistant and aggressive solid tumours. The improvement in overall survival and tumour shrinkage rates signals strong therapeutic potential, especially when coupled with innovative delivery methods and dual-targeting approaches.

Gene Induced Immunotherapy (GII) segment is expected to dominate the market growth

Gene induced immunotherapy segment is expected to hold the dominant position in the market share. This is due to the advantages of the procedure over other types. GII has the potential to be highly specific. By altering a patient's own immune cells to specifically target cancer antigens, gene-editing immunotherapy (GII) reduces the adverse effects associated with conventional medicines that could damage healthy cells.

GII provides a means of potentially eliciting a durable immune response against cancerous cells. Engineered immune cells can persist in the body and keep attacking cancer cells, potentially leading to durable remissions or even cures. GII medicines could be produced for different forms of cancer by targeting different antigens or by employing different gene editing techniques. Thus, the above factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a significant position in the cancer gene therapy market share

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the market share. The region has a long history of substantial support for medical research, including studies on cancer. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) and other organizations are essential in providing financing and assistance for gene therapy research and development (R&D). North America's standing is further enhanced by the presence of notable institutions and research facilities.

For instance, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics in 2022, research and development spending by academic institutions totaled $97.8 billion in FY 2022, an increase of $8.0 billion from FY 2021. R&D expenditures funded by federal sources accounted for $4.9 billion of the total increase. Thus, increasing investments, funds and improved treatment options are expected to drive the region's market growth

The market in the U.S. held the largest share in North America in 2024. This growth is owed to the growing innovation in the field of cancer gene therapy and expands the range of therapies available to oncologists and patients in the U.S. Strong demand for cost-effective generic and biosimilar products in the U.S. contributes to the overall market demand. For instance, in January 2024, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the full availability of ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) in the U.S. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the treatment options available for patients with high-grade Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

Asia Pacific Cancer Gene Therapy Market Set for Lucrative Growth by 2033



The Asia Pacific cancer gene therapy market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. The opening of an expanded cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility at Peter Mac in July 2023 has significant implications for the market in the region. This development is poised to drive advancements in cancer treatment by enhancing the availability, accessibility, and affordability of cutting-edge gene therapies for patients across the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the growing achievement of Cell & Gene Therapy is poised to positively influence the landscape of cancer gene therapy in the Asia-Pacific region by bolstering credibility, fostering collaborations, attracting investments, promoting innovation, and expanding market opportunities.

The cancer gene therapy market in China held a significant share in 2024. The advancement in gene therapy for deafness in China can have a profound impact on the market in the country. For instance, in November 2023, China made a significant breakthrough in gene therapy for deafness. Researchers successfully used a CRISPR-based gene editing technique to restore hearing in mice with genetic deafness. This groundbreaking achievement has opened new possibilities for treating genetic hearing loss in humans.

Europe Cancer Gene Therapy Market Poised for Significant Growth

The Europe cancer gene therapy market is poised for significant growth, driven by the EIC Cell and Gene Therapy Symposium, which fosters collaboration, innovation, and international partnerships, as seen at the 2023 ESGCT Congress in Brussels. The UK market is propelled by advancements in biotechnology, increased R&D investment, favorable regulations, and rising cancer cases. Collaborations between academic institutions and biotech firms, along with the adoption of personalized medicine tailored to genetic profiles, are accelerating innovative therapies, enhancing patient outcomes, and shaping a promising future for cancer treatment in the region.

Key Cancer Gene Therapy Companies

The market players operating in the cancer gene therapy industry are adopting product approval to increase the reach of their products in the market and improve their availability in diverse geographical areas, along with expansion as a strategy to enhance production/research activities. In addition, several market players are acquiring smaller players to strengthen their market position. This strategy enables companies to increase their capabilities, expand their product portfolios, and improve their competencies.

