Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Mabel Ventures Inc. (CSE: MBL) ("Mabel" or the "Company") announces that it has mutually agreed with Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") to terminate the asset purchase agreement entered into on August 5, 2025 (see news release dated August 5 2025), pursuant to which the Company proposed to acquire a 65% interest in the Red Cliff Property, as well as a 100% interest in the Premier East Property.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

