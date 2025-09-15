ReBound Returns, the global leader in returns management, has been named a Premier Partner of Shopify, the all-in-one commerce platform powering millions of businesses worldwide. This expanded partnership brings a seamless, enterprise-grade returns solution to Shopify merchants, empowering brands to streamline operations, reduce costs, elevate customer satisfaction, and improve customer retention at scale.

ReBound Returns

Through this partnership, Shopify merchants immediately gain access to ReBound's fully managed, end-to-end returns system. The solution supports the entire post-purchase journey, from initiation and to shipping with local carriers, processing in ReBound returns centres, all the way to the items' final destination. On average, merchants using ReBound have seen 30% higher customer retention thanks to smoother, customer-centric return experiences.

As a Premier Partner, ReBound offers a unified returns solution for both e-commerce and retail returns, integrating across all customer touchpoints. Merchants can leverage access to over 300 global carriers and more than 40 regional return hubs, enabling early refunds and fast, sustainable returns around the globe.

Shopify customers using ReBound can get significant business impact, including a 25% increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS), a 50% higher checkout conversion via Shop Pay, and a 40% reduction in customer service requests.

Andrew Hill, New Business Director at ReBound Returns commented: "At ReBound, we're committed to transforming returns management into a strategic advantage. By expanding our collaboration with Shopify as a Premier Partner, we're deepening our ability to deliver smarter, more scalable, and more sustainable returns solutions for the world's leading brands. This partnership strengthens our mission to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline operations by providing a superior returns experience across every channel."

ReBound currently supportsclients worldwide including leading Shopify brands in fashion, lifestyle, and consumer electronics. Its system is specifically built for enterprise retailers, combining powerful returns technology with logistics enabling features like exchanges, refund triggers, end-to-end tracking, fraud protection, and much more.

About ReBound Returns. ReBound (part of Reconomy) is the leading global returns management specialist, enabling easy omnichannel returns for brands and consumers. By combining integrated returns software with an extensive logistics network, ReBound optimizes and manages the entire returns lifecycle so clients can focus on their core business.

https://www.reboundreturns.com/

