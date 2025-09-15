Strategic Partnership between Tiryaki Agro and IFC on IFC's 20th Anniversary in Iraq

A Strong Step for Food and Feed Security

ISTANBUL, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiryaki Agro Holding, Türkiye's leading and one of the world's foremost agricultural supply chain companies, has entered into a new collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in Iraq. The signing ceremony took place on September 13, 2025, during the IFC Partnerships Day in Iraq, held under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, marking IFC's two decades of impact in the country.

This initiative marks the launch of a feasibility study for the establishment of Food and Feed Security Compounds (FFSCs) across Iraq. The project is designed to be one of the most comprehensive private sector-led efforts to strengthen the country's agricultural infrastructure and food security.

Scope of the initiative and its contribution to Iraq

At this stage, the focus will be on feasibility studies and Environmental & Social (E&S) screenings in line with IFC Performance Standards. These assessments will be decisive in validating market demand, optimizing costs, and ensuring the program's long-term commercial sustainability.

Through this responsible approach, the project aims to:

Conduct detailed soil and water resource analyses to identify suitable crop patterns and enhance productivity,

Integrate renewable energy generation and modern silo and storage infrastructure to reduce losses and secure supply chains,

Implement training and capacity-building programs for local farmers, accelerating their adoption of sustainable modern farming practices,

Lay the foundation for resilient agribusiness infrastructure, rural development, and strengthened food and feed security.

The investment will be implemented in a phased manner with an initial phase exceeding $120 million and is part of a larger project worth several times that amount.

Statements from Tiryaki Agro and IFC

Süleyman Tiryakioglu, CEO of Tiryaki Agro, said:

"This initiative is not only vital for Iraq's food and feed security but also an important step toward regional stability. The strong partnership we have established with IFC represents a significant opportunity to responsibly bring Tiryaki Agro's 60 years of expertise in the agricultural and food supply chain to the region"

Fatih Tiryakioglu, Head of Emerging Markets and Board Member of Tiryaki Agro, emphasized:

"Through the feasibility studies to be carried out under this collaboration, we will analyze Iraq's soil and water resources, assess agro-ecological risks, and identify suitable crop patterns. The project will also focus on renewable energy integration, the establishment of modern silo and storage infrastructure, strengthening logistics, and designing comprehensive training programs for local farmers. Supported by environmental and social impact assessments, this approach will not only increase Iraq's agricultural production capacity but also serve the country's sustainable growth and regional development goals. With 39 facilities to be established across 14 cities, efficiency and technology adoption will increase, while the integration of Iraqi producers into global value chains will accelerate. At Tiryaki Agro, we see ensuring food security not only for today but also for future generations as an inseparable part of our responsibility. Together with IFC, this strategic step will enhance sustainable production and make a long-term contribution to Iraq's food security."

Shelisa Samgy, Regional Pre-Investment & Advisory Manager at IFC, added:

"This new initiative will be key in bolstering food security and improving livelihoods through job creation in Iraq. Our goal is to help the project's bankability and reduce reliance on grain imports by building the capacity of local farmers in sustainable modern farming practices."

Tiryaki Agro's presence in Iraq

Tiryaki Agro has been a strong private sector partner in Iraq. In 2024, the company commissioned one of the country's largest agribusiness investments with its soy crushing and corn storage facility in Umm Qasr. With an annual production capacity of one million tons, the facility today supplies nearly half of Iraq's feed market. The company's 290-strong workforce, the majority of whom are Iraqi nationals, adds value through employment, technology transfer, and sustainable production.

This new collaboration represents a continuation of Tiryaki Agro's long-term commitment to Iraq and builds on the USD 112.5 million financing package arranged in 2023 by IFC, FMO, and Proparco for the Umm Qasr facility. With the FFSC program, the partnership is now being expanded to create an integrated, sustainable, and modern agricultural supply chain that will strengthen Iraq's food and feed security for the future.

About Tiryaki Agro

With a 60-year history, Tiryaki Agro stands as one of the world's leading agricultural supply chain companies. Its unique global business model spans the entire supply chain, from certified seed production to field cultivation, storage, processing, logistics, trade, and reaching the end consumer. Tiryaki Agro provides nutritional solutions worldwide, committed to building a food future in harmony with nature. The company processes products sourced from approximately 45 countries, particularly Türkiye, in 29 facilities across 11 different locations on 3 continents, 5 million tons of conventional and organic agricultural products to customers in 50 countries annually. It operates in 40 ports globally, including one owned port and three privately contracted ports. Since 2018, Tiryaki Agro has strengthened its global leadership by acquiring majority shares in Sunrise Foods International, one of the world's largest supply chain management company for organic feed and oilseeds.

For more information:

MPR



Mustafa Alkan, malkan@mpr.com.tr +90 532 630 19 92

Aslihan Atli, aatli@mpr.com.tr +90 530 230 42 63

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772824/Tiryaki_Agro_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772825/Tiryaki_Agro_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strategic-partnership-between-tiryaki-agro-and-ifc-on-ifcs-20th-anniversary-in-iraq-302556475.html