PAO Group Inc Announces New CEO James Schramm

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / PAO Group, Inc. (OTC:PAOG), today announced the appointment of James Schramm as Chief Executive Officer of PAO Group, Inc. In a meeting of the Board of Directors, Mr. Schramm was named CEO and James C DiPrima will step down as CEO and remain Chief Financial Officer. The action was taken in response to the new direction the Company is taking, as the Company will be pursuing a similar path that Mr. Schramm had been successful at with LAW 90.

Under Law 90 The Company created "The Legal Helpline" and since 1995 provided exceptional legal representation for Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Family Law, Criminal Defence, Probate/Wills and Corp/Contract Law; ensuring that all rights are protected. The Acquisition will occur through a share purchase agreement" stated. Mr. James C DiPrima, CFO of PAO Group. "This strategic transaction with PAO Group, Inc. will result in LAW 90, accelerating its growth trajectory and enhancing shareholder value."

"With PAO Group, Law 90, will become a household name. As a publicly quoted company, we will, now be poised to access new capital markets, expand our operations, and deliver greater value to our stakeholders." said James Schramm, CEO.

About PAO Group, Inc,

PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG) is a publicly traded holding company in America dedicated to providing an environment where every individual feels empowered, supported, and confident in the pursuit of their legal rights. We are dedicated to continuous learning, community engagement, and referring innovative legal practices to better serve those who entrust us with their most pressing legal challenges.? Our plan involves the implementation of an all-new initiative through the planned acquisition of currently operating businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to PAO Group future business plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "anticipated", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions and include, but are not limited to: the ability of PAO Group to secure patent protection; the regulatory environment in which PAO Group operates; the ability of PAO Group to carry out its business plans and unforeseen challenges in carrying out such plans; trends in the future use of psychedelics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; and other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

PR Contact

James Schramm

jp@xnadu.net

SOURCE: PAO Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pao-group-inc-announces-new-ceo-james-schramm-1073361