A Cool Coldchain Story: FedEx Capacity Saves the Day for Heart to Heart International

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / The story below was conveyed to FedEx from Heart to Heart International. FedEx has supported Heart to Heart with cash and in-kind transportation support for decades. The story reflects how FedEx Coldchain capacity came to the rescue.

Here's the story:

FedEx played a critical role in ensuring our point of care laboratory training could happen for a clinic that was impacted by the California Wildfires.

Last week, our Point-of-Care Labs team was in Glendale, California, installing equipment and conducting training for our newest partner, Medical Mission Adventures, a clinic serving under-resourced communities, many of whom have been directly impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

During training, the team realized a critical Coldchain component was missing. Without it, the clinic would not be able to complete training or begin testing. The challenge was that the issue was discovered late in the day, with only one training day left on site.

Thanks to FedEx Priority Overnight service, we were able to ship the component after the normal collection time by dropping it directly at a FedEx location. This ensured the time and temperature sensitive item entered the FedEx system immediately, arriving in time for training to be completed and the lab to go live.

Your reliable service made it possible for us to keep our commitment and empower this clinic to provide essential testing to a vulnerable community at a critical time.

Thank you again for all that you do for HHI.

