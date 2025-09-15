Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 2.74 Billion by 2031, Growing at 10.1% CAGR | Market Forecast 2024-2031 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the market size of Smart Irrigation Control Systems?

The global market for Smart Irrigation Control Systems was valued at USD 1411 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2741 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Why Is the Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Growing So Rapidly?

The smart irrigation control systems market is expanding rapidly, driven by growing awareness about water conservation, sustainable agriculture, and food security. These systems are being integrated into traditional and high-tech farming practices to optimize resource utilization and maximize yield. The market benefits from the rising popularity of smart farming solutions, including IoT, automation, and remote monitoring.

Stakeholders ranging from small farmers to agri-tech firms and municipal authorities are investing in scalable irrigation technologies. The increasing collaboration between tech developers and agricultural experts is also contributing to product innovation and market penetration. With evolving agricultural needs and environmental considerations, smart irrigation is becoming a cornerstone of future-ready farming ecosystems.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SMART IRRIGATION CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET:

Nutrients control systems are significantly enhancing the efficiency of smart irrigation control systems by optimizing the delivery of essential nutrients directly to plant roots through precise dosing. This integration ensures that crops receive the exact amount of nutrients at the right time, thereby promoting healthier growth and reducing waste. By combining nutrient application with irrigation, farmers are able to streamline operations, reduce manual labor, and prevent over-fertilization. These systems are increasingly being adopted in high-value agriculture where quality and yield are critical. The automation and monitoring capabilities embedded in nutrient control systems are aligned with sustainable agricultural practices, making them highly appealing to modern growers. This alignment is accelerating the adoption of smart irrigation systems across both commercial and subsistence farming environments.

Fertilizer control systems are becoming vital components in smart irrigation infrastructure by enabling precise application of fertilizers based on real-time data from soil and plant sensors. These systems reduce the environmental impact of over-fertilization while increasing the return on investment for farmers through enhanced crop performance. The integration of these systems with cloud-based platforms and IoT technologies helps users monitor, adjust, and automate fertilizer delivery remotely, reducing manual intervention. They support various crop types and land sizes, making them versatile across farming operations. With growing awareness about sustainable practices and stricter environmental regulations, the demand for intelligent fertilizer control is rising, supporting the expansion of the smart irrigation control systems market in both developed and emerging economies.

Greenhouses offer a controlled environment that benefits greatly from the integration of smart irrigation control systems. These systems are used to regulate irrigation schedules based on humidity, temperature, and soil moisture within enclosed agricultural structures. By automating water delivery tailored to crop-specific needs, greenhouse operations achieve higher precision and consistency in plant health management. Additionally, the closed-loop environment allows for more accurate monitoring and adjustment of nutrient and moisture levels. This optimization reduces resource waste and improves overall crop yields. As the demand for year-round crop production increases, especially in regions with extreme climates, the use of greenhouses paired with smart irrigation technologies is becoming essential, thus bolstering the growth of the smart irrigation control systems market.

Environmental concerns and sustainability goals are strongly influencing the adoption of smart irrigation control systems. These systems help reduce water wastage by delivering moisture directly to the root zones in accurate quantities based on real-time weather and soil data. This conservation of water is crucial in drought-prone and arid regions where agriculture places significant stress on local water resources. The ability to track and manage water usage contributes to long-term ecological balance and supports compliance with sustainability standards and government regulations. Farmers, municipalities, and agri-businesses are turning toward smart irrigation as a responsible and cost-effective solution. The increased focus on climate resilience and the efficient use of natural resources continues to push the demand for intelligent irrigation management tools.

Smart irrigation control systems significantly improve operational efficiency by automating water distribution and nutrient delivery across vast agricultural landscapes. These systems reduce reliance on manual labor and minimize the chances of human error, allowing farm operators to focus on other core activities. Integrated software and mobile applications offer real-time updates and remote access to irrigation schedules, which helps streamline resource management. As farms grow in scale, the need for centralized and efficient water management becomes more pronounced. These systems ensure consistent performance, reduce downtime, and allow farmers to achieve better control over production cycles. This efficiency translates into cost savings and higher productivity, making smart irrigation systems an attractive investment across diverse agricultural sectors.

Government policies and subsidies aimed at modernizing agriculture are playing a crucial role in boosting the adoption of smart irrigation control systems. Many governments are providing financial support to encourage farmers to shift from traditional irrigation methods to intelligent, water-efficient technologies. In some regions, public-private partnerships are also helping develop infrastructure and training programs that introduce advanced irrigation techniques. These initiatives not only aim to conserve water resources but also ensure food security by promoting precision farming. Additionally, regulatory frameworks are being established to monitor water consumption, which further promotes the use of automated systems. Such government backing is instrumental in driving the market forward and accelerating the pace of agricultural modernization globally.

What Are the Key Categories in the Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market?

Fertilizer Control System

Pesticide Control System

Nutrients Control System

Others

Which Industries Use Smart Irrigation Control Systems the Most?

Greenhouse

Open Field

Research Body

Others

Who Are the Top Smart Irrigation Control Systems Providers Worldwide?

Jain Irrigation System

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Irritec

Novedades Agricolas

HARVEL

Spagnol

Argus Controls Systems

J. Huete

Turf Feeding Systems

Hanna Instruments

Agrowtek

Autogrow

Climate Control Systems

Van Iperen International

Sentek Technologies

S.I. Irrigation Systems

Powerplants

Neel Agrotech

Pure Hydroponics

Param Greenhouses

Rachio

Agricontrol

Which Is the Largest Regional Market for Smart Irrigation Control Systems?

In North America, widespread adoption of precision agriculture and supportive government programs have accelerated the demand for smart irrigation systems, especially in the United States and Canada. Europe follows closely, driven by strict water conservation regulations and sustainable farming initiatives across countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

What Are the Emerging Markets Linked to Smart Irrigation Control Systems?

In 2024, the global market size of Smart Irrigation Controllers was estimated to be worth USD 570 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 1367 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

was estimated to be worth USD 570 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 1367 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2025-2031. The global market for Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems was valued at USD 216 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 296 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 216 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 296 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Automatic Irrigation Management System Market

Smart Irrigation Solutions Market

In 2024, the global market size of Smart Greenhouse was estimated to be worth USD 1016 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 1229 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

was estimated to be worth USD 1016 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 1229 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2025-2031. The global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller revenue was USD 242 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 611.9 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

revenue was USD 242 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 611.9 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The global market for Agricultural Hose Reel Irrigation System was valued at USD 860 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1279 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 860 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1279 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Intelligent Water and Fertilizer All-In-One Machines Market

The global market for Commercial Irrigation Valves was valued at USD 3521 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4941 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 3521 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4941 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The global market for Climate-smart Irrigation Machinery was valued at USD 4875 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 8088 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 4875 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 8088 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Greenhouse Smart Irrigation Market

