ProsperOps Announces General Availability of Autonomous Discount Management for Microsoft Azure

Leading FinOps automation platform extends rate optimization support to include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Azure customers.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / ProsperOps, a leading FinOps automation platform, today announced the general availability of Autonomous Discount Management (ADM) for Microsoft Azure. ProsperOps ADM enables FinOps teams to achieve greater savings and commitment flexibility without additional resources. It uses advanced rate optimization strategies implemented via automation. By taking on the operational burden of rate optimization, ProsperOps allows FinOps teams to focus on higher-priority initiatives that require human decision-making.

ProsperOps ADM for Azure



Rate Optimization Challenges on Azure

Organizations face multiple challenges when optimizing rates on Azure.

Dynamic, cyclical workloads: Organizations often have volatile usage that cannot be easily optimized without automation.

Complex pricing schema: Pricing differs between Dev/Test and production environments, and organizations must take this into account when building out their rate optimization strategy.

Misallocated costs and savings: Organizations cannot easily allocate commitment costs and savings equitably using native tooling.

Differences between how resources are organized versus how they are billed: Azure organizes infrastructure resources under tenants, but a single tenant generally contains many subscriptions, each potentially tied to different billing profiles/accounts. This further complicates rate optimization.

Key Updates to ProsperOps ADM for Microsoft Azure

Building on insights from the Early Access launch in 2024, the general release of ProsperOps ADM for Microsoft Azure includes expanded capabilities and addresses the challenges above:

Commitments Dashboard provides advanced insights into commitment flexibility. It includes Commitment Lock-In Risk (CLR) metric and commitment burndown chart. These KPIs and visualizations complement Effective Savings Rate (ESR) outcomes from the Savings Dashboard.

Intelligent Showback support for Azure automatically reallocates commitment costs and savings equitably across subscriptions at a granular level for organizations using a centralized rate optimization strategy. (See blog post.)

Enhanced Automation for Cyclical Workloads detects cyclical usage patterns, determines optimal coverage, and executes actions quickly to maximize ESR for organizations with highly variable workloads.

Azure Marketplace integration enables customers to streamline procurement and billing. (See Azure Marketplace listing.)

Expanded support for all currencies under Microsoft Customer Agreements (MCAs) and Enterprise Agreements (MEA) means that multinational enterprises can optimize using ProsperOps.

Achieving Success with Capita

Capita plc, a global professional services firm, operates in multiple countries in Europe. While it had a mature FinOps practice with a high ESR of 37%, its FinOps team wanted to further improve rate optimization, which was challenging with cyclical compute workloads.

Within two months of implementing ProsperOps ADM for Azure, Capita increased its Azure compute ESR from 37% to 49% and coverage from 40% to 79%, without additional overhead. ProsperOps used a blend of rate optimization strategies, including Adaptive Laddering, Coverage Optimization, and portfolio rebalancing of commitments to deliver maximized savings and flexibility for Capita.

"While we started with an exceptional 37% ESR, ProsperOps unlocked additional savings and pushed it to 49% while reducing management time and effort. I trust ProsperOps to optimize rates while our FinOps team tackles other top-priority initiatives as part of our mission to deliver better outcomes for our clients," said Paul Hepple, Director of Professional Services at Capita plc.

Autonomous Discount Management for Microsoft Azure is now available to all organizations on Azure. Learn more:

https://www.prosperops.com/blog/autonomous-discount-management-for-microsoft-azure-is-now-generally-available/

About ProsperOps

ProsperOps is the leading FinOps Automation Platform for cloud cost optimization on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Eliminating waste and achieving cost savings goals is challenging when cloud usage is elastic but commitments are inelastic. Founded in 2018, ProsperOps automates and synchronizes rate optimizations with workload optimizations, eliminating waste, reducing costs and risk, and improving efficiency for FinOps teams. Customers achieve world-class Effective Savings Rates, lower Commitment Lock-In Risk, and maximize flexibility with ProsperOps' intelligent algorithms.

ProsperOps is a founding member of the FinOps Foundation, a FinOps-certified platform, Google Advantage Partner, AWS Cloud Management Tool Competency & ISV-Accelerate Partner, Microsoft ISV Success Partner, and 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. ProsperOps is backed by H.I.G. Growth Partners, Snowhawk, and other strategic investors.

SOURCE: ProsperOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/prosperops-announces-general-availability-of-autonomous-discount-1073337