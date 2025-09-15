Bioretec Oy: Inside information: Anne-Mari Matikainen appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Bioretec; CFO Johanna Salko to depart before year-end

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 15 September 2025 at 5.30 p.m. EEST

Bioretec Ltd., a pioneer in absorbable orthopedic implants appoints Anne-Mari Matikainen as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Matikainen will report to Chief Executive Officer Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher and will join the company's management team.

Matikainen brings over 16 years of versatile experience in finance, treasury, and management consulting, having held key positions across corporate and financial sectors, such as CFO leadership experience at Springvest Oyj.

"We are excited to welcome Anne-Mari to Bioretec. Her business acumen and leadership experience are a valuable addition to the team at this juncture of planned growth for the company," said CEO Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher. "I would also like to extend my gratitude to Johanna Salko for her dedication and valuable contributions to the company over the past four years. She has been an important part of Bioretec's development, and we wish her all the best for the future."

Bioretec's current Chief Financial Officer Johanna Salko will support the company during the transition phase until 30 November 2025. The recruitment process for a new permanent Chief Financial Officer has been initiated.

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries. ?

Bioretec's Activa® product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA polymer. These implants deliver secure fixation through patented innovations and naturally degrade in approximately two years, eliminating the need for costly and invasive removal surgeries while supporting optimal bone regeneration. Activa products are both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. With the development of next-generation implants like RemeOs, Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.