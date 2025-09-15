Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
WKN: A1XDS6 | ISIN: FR0010667147 | Ticker-Symbol: 65C
15.09.25 | 18:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 17:48 Uhr
Coface SA: Coface appoints Christina Montes De Oca to lead its North America region

Coface appoints Christina Montes De Oca
to lead its North America region

Paris, 15 September 2025 - 17.45

Coface announces the appointment of Christina Montes De Oca as the new CEO in North America Region, with effect from today.

Christina joins the Executive Committee and reports to Xavier Durand, Group CEO. She takes over Oscar Villalonga who is pursuing his career outside the Group.


Christina brings a wealth of experience in commercial strategy, business development, and sales operations within the trade credit insurance industry. Most recently, Christina served as Managing Director and US Trade Credit Practice Leader at Marsh & McLennan Companies, where she led the market-leading trade credit brokerage practice in the US, steering strategic initiatives and managing a high-performing national team. Prior to this, Christina was Chief Commercial Officer at Allianz Trade North America.

Her expertise spans market research, product launches, distribution and go-to-market strategies, digital innovation, and global team management. Christina holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Florida.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 - thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 - rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 - saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 - adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025
(subject to change)
9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Indicators (APMs), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2024 Universal Registration Document
(see 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators").

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.
You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.


COFACE: FOR TRADE
As a global leading player in trade credit risk management for almost 80 years, Coface helps companies grow and navigate in an uncertain and volatile environment.
Whatever their size, location or sector, Coface provides 100,000 clients across some 200 markets. with a full range of solutions: Trade Credit Insurance, Business Information, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Surety Bonds, Factoring.
Every day, Coface leverages its unique expertise and cutting-edge technology to make trade happen, in both domestic and export markets.
In 2024, Coface employed +5,200 people and recorded a turnover of ~€1.845 billion.

www.coface.com



COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 3 April 2025 under the number D.25-0227 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
