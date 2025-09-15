Coface SA: Coface appoints Christina Montes De Oca to lead its North America region

Coface appoints Christina Montes De Oca

to lead its North America region

Paris, 15 September 2025 - 17.45

Coface announces the appointment of Christina Montes De Oca as the new CEO in North America Region, with effect from today.

Christina joins the Executive Committee and reports to Xavier Durand, Group CEO. She takes over Oscar Villalonga who is pursuing his career outside the Group.



Christina brings a wealth of experience in commercial strategy, business development, and sales operations within the trade credit insurance industry. Most recently, Christina served as Managing Director and US Trade Credit Practice Leader at Marsh & McLennan Companies, where she led the market-leading trade credit brokerage practice in the US, steering strategic initiatives and managing a high-performing national team. Prior to this, Christina was Chief Commercial Officer at Allianz Trade North America.



Her expertise spans market research, product launches, distribution and go-to-market strategies, digital innovation, and global team management. Christina holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Florida.





