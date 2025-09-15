The Assistance Fund: Frank Montes De Oca and John Wagner Join the Assistance Fund's Board of Directors

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Frank Montes de Oca and John Wagner join TAF's all-volunteer Board, bringing expertise in healthcare innovation, finance, and law to one of Forbes' top 100 charities.

Frank Montes de Oca is a senior associate with the corporate group at Greenberg Traurig, P.A., where he specializes in banking and financial transactions. His practice focuses on representing financial institutions, private funds, investors, and borrowers in various financing deals domestically and internationally, including investment-grade and mid-market transactions. His clients include money center banks, regional and super-regional banks, non-bank lenders, private equity companies, large corporate and middle market companies, with industries spanning financial services, technology, energy, payments, manufacturing, and transportation.

John Wagner is a visionary healthcare executive with deep expertise in value-based care, managed care negotiations, provider integration, and product innovation. He recently joined UnLock Health as Vice President for Managed Care, where he leads client success, operations, product innovations, and growth. John has held leadership roles at Lucerna Health, Florida Blue, Walgreens, Citra Health Solutions/ACO Health Partners, Berkley Research Group, and Flagler Health. In 2024, he was honored as the inaugural Healthcare Leader of the Year by the University of North Florida's Brooks College of Health. John also serves on the City Council for Jacksonville Beach.

"I am honored to welcome Frank and John to The Assistance Fund's Board of Directors," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Their distinguished expertise and leadership will strengthen TAF's ability to remove financial barriers to care, ensuring patients and families can access the treatment they need to thrive."

For more information on The Assistance Fund's Board of Directors, visit https://tafcares.org/about-us/leadership/.

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 845-3663 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages nearly 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

