Cogency Global: Dockside Evening to Support Legal Services in Miami

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Miami, FL - September 12, 2025 - Cogency Global hosted an evening of impact on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, bringing together Miami's legal and business community to support Legal Services of Greater Miami. The celebration was held aboard a stationary luxury charter, offering guests a waterfront setting for an evening of connection, conversation and community impact.

Legal Services of Greater Miami, the largest provider of free civil legal services for low-income residents in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, helps more than 20,000 individuals and families each year overcome legal barriers in areas such as housing, consumer rights, public benefits, employment, health care and veterans' services. Their work has helped clients stabilize their lives, protect their rights and secure a promising future.

"At Cogency Global, we believe in the right response at the right time, every time. Legal Services of Greater Miami brings that same principle to life for those in our community who need legal help the most," said Daniel Von Weihe, Chief Revenue Officer of Cogency Global. "By supporting their mission, we helped ensure that more people received timely, effective legal assistance when it could make the greatest difference."

Guests at the event enjoyed dockside cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and curated silent auction items, all against the backdrop of a Miami sunset. The evening was hosted by Glenn Osoteo of Cogency Global, with Jonathan Sanzone sharing remarks on the importance of community partnerships in creating lasting impact.

The event reflected Cogency Global's broader commitment to giving back and supporting organizations that strengthen communities. Founded in 1980 as a UCC services company, Cogency Global has grown into a leading provider of corporate compliance, registered agent and due diligence services with clients across the United States and internationally. While its work often focuses on navigating complex business and regulatory landscapes, the company has also prioritized initiatives that advance access to justice, education and social good.

"Our partnership with Cogency Global enhances our ability to deliver critical legal services where they are needed most," said Monica Vigues-Pitan, CEO of Legal Services of Greater Miami. "With their support, we are able to expand the reach of our programs and ensure that more members of our community receive the protection and advocacy they deserve."

About Legal Services of Greater Miami

Legal Services of Greater Miami is a nonprofit organization dedicated to removing legal barriers for low-income individuals and families in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. Its team of attorneys and advocates provide free legal services that promote economic stability, protect rights and improve quality of life. For more information, please visit https://www.legalservicesmiami.org/.

About Cogency Global

Cogency Global is a leading provider of regulatory corporate compliance, statutory representation, secured transaction and lending due diligence solutions. Headquartered in New York City, with offices throughout the United States, London, Hong Kong and Singapore, Cogency Global is well-positioned to support legal, lending and business professionals around the world. For more information, please visit www.cogencyglobal.com.

