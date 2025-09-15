Lendistry Introduces Insurance Agency to Give Growing Small Businesses a "LIFT"

Lendistry Insurance Fulfillment Team launched this month with relationships offering business and life insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Lendistry announces this National Life Insurance Awareness Month that it has launched Lendistry Insurance Fulfillment Team (LIFT), an agency that connects small business owners with business and life insurance providers. Because insurance is required for many financing products, including SBA loans, LIFT has collaborated with leading providers to enable small business borrowers to acquire the needed policies in minutes without disrupting their loan application process or committing to the wrong policies.

According to a survey of over 500 business owners by Wakefield Research, 90% of small business owners are not sure they have adequate coverage, 29% don't have coverage at all, and 53% say their main barrier to pursuing coverage is knowing what kind of insurance package their business needs.

"No one likes to think about insurance, but it's one of those things business owners shouldn't do without, especially when they have employees and loans to support. But just providing a connection isn't enough-it should be easy for them to access online, after business hours," says Everett K. Sands, CEO of Lendistry. "LIFT is our next step in becoming a trusted, one-stop partner for businesses, so they can protect what they've put so much heart and hard work into growing."

In addition to providing coverage, LIFT's providers will help business owners assess their current coverage to identify gaps and unnecessary expenses. All of LIFT's services are also accessible to businesses that are not Lendistry applicants or customers. The fulfillment team will be adding more providers to its marketplace to make sure business owners can find the right coverage to support their current and future needs.

About Lendistry

Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

