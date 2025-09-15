National Tax Group Launches TaxDrone.AI to Revolutionize the R&D Tax Credit Industry

National Tax Group, a leader in tax consulting, today announced the launch of TaxDrone.AI, an AI-powered platform built to transform how companies claim research and development (R&D) tax credits.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / With billions of dollars in R&D tax credits claimed annually by U.S. businesses, the process has historically been cumbersome, error-prone, and underutilized. Many companies leave millions unclaimed due to the complexity of IRS rules or fear of audits. Recognizing this challenge, National Tax Group developed TaxDrone.AI to streamline the process by combining its decades of tax expertise with advanced AI technology.

A Smarter Way to Claim R&D Tax Credits

Developed without external funding, TaxDrone.AI is a no-cost platform that simplifies the identification, calculation, and documentation of qualifying R&D activities. Businesses can now save time, reduce audit risk, and maximize their credits-all while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations.

Key features include:

AI-Driven Precision - Analyzes qualifying activities and calculates eligible expenses with accuracy.

Audit-Ready Reports - Generates IRS-compliant documentation tailored to each business.

Seamless Integration - Connects directly with financial systems for real-time insights.

No-Cost, No-Risk - Businesses pay nothing upfront; the tool is free to use.

"Our goal was to empower businesses to claim the R&D credits they deserve without the stress and complexity of traditional methods," said Lee Ferry, President of National Tax Group. "TaxDrone.AI reflects our team's deep tax expertise and our developers' ability to create a powerful, accessible tool for companies of all sizes."

Economic Impact

The importance of R&D credits cannot be overstated. A 2025 study by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) found that every $1 billion spent on R&D supports 17,000 American jobs, with 75% of spending going toward wages. Industry estimates suggest R&D credits can reduce tax liabilities by 12-16% of qualified expenses, providing significant relief and fueling reinvestment in innovation, hiring, and growth.

Built for the Future

Before TaxDrone.AI, companies faced fragmented processes-manual data collection, multiple consultants, and frequent errors. Now, businesses have a centralized, user-friendly solution that eliminates missed opportunities and delivers results in minutes.

Getting Started

Businesses across industries can start using TaxDrone.AI today at no cost. After a quick upload of financial and project data, companies receive a detailed analysis and an audit-ready report, turning complexity into opportunity.

About National Tax Group

National Tax Group is a nationwide leader in tax consulting, specializing in cost segregation, Section 179D deductions, 45L energy credits, and R&D incentives since 2009. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, NTG helps businesses unlock tax savings that fuel growth and reinvestment.

