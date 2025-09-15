Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, will list SAJA (SAJA) at 08:00 on September 19, 2025 (UTC). Users will be able to access the SAJA/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/saja_usdt

SAJA Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/266401_d134709f84dc18f4_001full.jpg

About SAJA

SAJA is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project that brings the energy and expression of the iconic frog character into the world of blockchain. Designed for speed, style, and a community-first culture, SAJA blends entertainment with accessibility, aiming to capture the essence of viral internet culture in tokenized form.

As the project boldly states, SAJA is "on the blockchain" with meme magic and fast speed, seeking to create a joyful and expressive crypto journey for its holders. The token stands out with its humorous tone, yet backs it with a clear development plan and a focus on community engagement.

Tokenomics

SAJA has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, allocated as follows:

72% for community development

10% for liquidity provisioning

10% dedicated to CEX listings, marketing, and collaboration efforts

5% allocated for security and emergency response

3% reserved for future development

This allocation reflects the project's long-term commitment to growth and stability, with a major focus on community-driven governance and visibility.

Roadmap

The SAJA project roadmap is structured into four key phases:

Phase 1

Concept reveal

Smart contract deployment

Initial CEX listing and liquidity pool burn

Phase 2

First targeted DEX listing

Global community challenge

Merchandise and collaboration initiatives

Phase 3

Second CEX listing

On-chain dashboard release

Launch of a community rewards program

Phase 4

Expansion of SAJA meme lore

Execution of the "Meme Domination" phase

These progressive stages demonstrate a clear path from initial launch to expanded utility and community integration.

How to Acquire SAJA

Users can obtain SAJA tokens by registering on an exchange where SAJA is listed, completing verification, depositing funds, and placing a market or limit order. The project provides onboarding guidance for new users to facilitate access to the token and participate in the SAJA ecosystem.

Learn More about SAJA

Website: https://www.sajacoin.com/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266401

SOURCE: LBank