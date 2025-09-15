Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - OneClickDrive, the UAE-based car rental marketplace, has observed consistent growth in Lamborghini rentals across Dubai throughout 2025. Data reported by the company's network of partner rental suppliers indicates a rising number of bookings for various Lamborghini models, marking a shift in how luxury vehicles are being accessed in the city.





The platform's insights show that Lamborghinis are no longer limited to one-off occasions or exclusive ownership. Instead, both residents and visitors are turning to short- and long-term rentals as a practical way to experience the Italian supercar. Bookings to rent Lamborghini Dubai options have seen a steady increase, particularly among younger residents and professionals who prefer the flexibility of renting over committing to ownership.

Long-term visitors and business travellers are also contributing to this trend. Many choose Lamborghini rentals for several weeks at a time, allowing them to navigate the city with ease while embracing the prestige that comes with driving a supercar in Dubai. The vehicles are regularly seen across popular districts, including prominent business areas and hotel locations.

The company's data further highlights the role of corporate demand in supporting this growth. Businesses across sectors such as finance, hospitality, and events are making use of Lamborghini rentals to host executives, facilitate high-level meetings, and provide transport for special occasions. This development reflects a broader pattern in which luxury rentals are increasingly considered an extension of corporate image and service delivery.

Another factor driving this growth is the availability of technology that simplifies access. Customers are able to browse a wide range of Lamborghini models listed by verified rental suppliers, compare options in real time, and book directly. This has created a more transparent marketplace and encouraged suppliers to enhance both pricing and service standards.

The increase in Lamborghini rentals is part of a wider trend observed by OneClickDrive in 2025, as luxury car rental becomes a more prominent segment of the mobility landscape in Dubai. The company's data shows that this development has been consistent over the year, with demand supported by both local residents and international visitors.

Early indicators suggest that the upward momentum in Lamborghini rentals is likely to continue in the months ahead.

OneClickDrive is a UAE-based car marketplace that connects customers directly with suppliers offering car rentals, chauffeur services, car sales, and yacht charters. The platform provides access to a wide selection of vehicles across Dubai and other international cities.

