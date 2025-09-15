The Citicore Solar Batangas 1 Power Plants stand as the Philippines' first integrated agrovoltaic and battery storage facility.From ESS News President of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday led the ceremonial commissioning of the Citicore Solar Batangas 1 Power Plants, the country's first hybrid agrovoltaics and battery storage system. In his speech during the event in Tuy, Batangas, President Marcos underscored the crucial role of renewable energy in providing a cleaner and sustainable power supply. "Here in Batangas, we are showing the whole world that solar power is the path ...

