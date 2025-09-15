Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
A new chapter of luxury: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris reveals 243 newly renovated rooms and suites

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris has completed a three-year transformation project that saw all its 243 rooms completely renovated. Now redesigned as a collection of private residences, each space exudes an intimate ambience designed to offer guests the feeling of truly living in Paris.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/four-seasons-hotel-george-v-paris/9354451-en-reveals-243-newly-renovated-rooms-and-suites

The newly refurbished spaces feature the largest guestroom layouts of any hotel in Paris, with personal workspaces, curated libraries and private dining rooms. Every detail has been carefully designed in a harmonious blend of classic Louis XVI-style furniture and contemporary artworks. The integration of discreet, intuitive technologies ensures guests feel both fully connected and completely at home.

Through a palette of soft, harmonious tones, the interiors have been reimagined with refined lines and expanded perspectives. Natural light is enhanced throughout the property, while new French windows frame breathtaking views of Paris. Select suites now offer panoramas of the Eiffel Tower, with daylight flooding into the rooms to create an atmosphere of serenity.

Located on the top floor, the Penthouse Suite - the hotel's most iconic suite, has been redesigned to let in natural light, retaining its essence as a luxurious and serene refuge away from the hustle and bustle of Paris. The views from the salons are nothing short of spectacular, with the Eiffel Tower becoming the focal point of the space: a living masterpiece, visible at every hour.

The Parisian Eiffel Suite, a new signature suite, has been transformed into a true family apartment. With a master suite and two connected bedrooms, it offers flexibility and privacy making it ideal for families. The spatial layout has been reimagined to create a smoother flow and to maximise views, with sweeping views of the Eiffel Tower enjoyed from the balcony. Natural light now floods the reception areas. It is a harmonious blend of Parisian romanticism and timeless elegance.

The Parisian Suite offers a more discreet yet equally refined aesthetic. Light-filled and serene, it favours subtle sophistication over grandeur, redefining itself as a quiet residential sanctuary.

Together, these transformations reaffirm the hotel's ambition: to create a collection of refined residential spaces where architecture, design, art and comfort converge. More than a renovation, the project has redefined the very notion of luxury hospitality in Paris, offering guests not only exceptional surroundings but also the sensation of inhabiting the city itself.

Contact:

relationpublique.par@fourseasons.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764750/Four_Seasons_Hotel_George_V.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765554/Four_Seasons_Hotel_George_V_Paris_Logo.jpg

The Eiffel Parisian Suite -A collection of private apartments with a residential feel

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-chapter-of-luxury-four-seasons-hotel-george-v-paris-reveals-243-newly-renovated-rooms-and-suites-302556194.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
