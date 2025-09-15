Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco Classic Week: a meeting point for the Global Yachting Community

MONACO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 edition of Monaco Classic Week once again confirms its international outlook. More than 150 vintage boats are moored at the Yacht Club de Monaco, while around 50 sailing yachts are competing at sea, including 20 that are over a hundred years old. Among them are true maritime treasures such as Kismet (1898), Viola (1908), and Madcap (1874), the oldest pilot cutter still sailing. Partridge (1885) is celebrating its 140th anniversary, while Mariette (1915) marks its 110th. Also in the spotlight is the 15M IR Mariska (1908), sailing with the crew of the Manhattan Yacht Club, as well as the gaff ketch Black Swan (1899), which this year hosts representatives from the Amaala Yacht Club of Saudi Arabia, a country looking to the future with a strong commitment to ocean-related initiatives.

"At Amaala, we are inaugurating a new marina and a new yacht club, but in fact, Saudi Arabia has a long-standing tradition in sailing and maritime heritage", explains Rosanna Chopra, Executive Director of Red Sea Global. "We've done everything possible to ensure a world-class level of hospitality, and a strong focus on the preservation and regeneration of the marine environment, with the aim to achieve the 'La Belle Classe Destinations' certification, granted by the Yacht Club de Monaco to destinations that demonstrate a deep understanding of marine ethics and environmental responsibility.

Building on the Belle Classe Academy, the training center of the Yacht Club de Monaco, immersive training programs, in the form of shadowing, are now being offered to Yacht Clubs and Marinas around the world.

"We're also launching a new marine life institute, Coralium, a concrete expression of our commitment to ocean health and regeneration", she adds. "It's incredible to be here. There are so many beautiful boats and inspiring people, all genuinely dedicated to preserving the legacy of sailing".

Thanks to the diversity of the fleet and the presence of crews from around the world, Monaco Classic Week continues to be a symbol of unity and exchange for the international classic yachting community.

"The Manhattan Yacht Club and the Yacht Club de Monaco have been working together since 1988", says Michael Fortenbaugh, Commodore of the American yacht club. "There's no other event in the world quite like Monaco Classic Week, with its extraordinary spirit and camaraderie. The atmosphere here is truly world-class", Fortenbaugh observed.

"The Yacht Club de Monaco is a prestigious and well-established institution, and it's a real pleasure to be connected with them", noted Hassan Kabbani, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Sailing Federation.

"Monaco Classic Week is one of the most important regattas for classic yachts, and we are proud to be here with Black Swan - he continues - The Amaala Yacht Club is located in a well-sheltered bay with steady winds. We offer a wide range of water sports such as diving, snorkeling, kayaking, windsurfing, and kitesurfing. All of these are easily accessible there, making it an ideal destination for the winter season".

The presence of the Amaala Yacht Club at Monaco Classic Week was made possible thanks to its collaboration with M3, a Monaco-based marine consultancy firm, which is also organizing the fifth edition of the 'Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous', the international event that, on September 21 and 22, will spotlight sustainable innovation in the yachting sector.

