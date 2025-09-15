The International Insurance Society (IIS), Insurance Thought Leadership (ITL) and Lloyd's are pleased to announce the finalists for the prestigious Global Innovation Awards. These awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in driving innovation and fostering sustainability within insurance and risk management. Winners will be announced on Oct. 27 during the Global Insurance Forum, held at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue in Rüschlikon, Switzerland. The two-day event takes place Oct. 26-27.

"We're proud to sponsor the Global Innovation Awards as part of our commitment to tackling the world's most complex challenges. By championing innovation across the insurance ecosystem, we're helping to shape forward-looking solutions that address today's risks and anticipate the needs of tomorrow," said Dawn Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd's and CEO of Lloyd's Americas.

"Innovation thrives when visionary partners like Lloyd's invest in shaping the future. Their sponsorship of the Global Innovation Awards not only celebrates ingenuity but also empowers the creation of real-world solutions that advance resilience across industries," added Josh Landau, president of the IIS.

Finalists for each award category have been selected by the following panel of innovation experts:

Stephen Applebaum, Managing Partner, Insurance Solutions Group

Matteo Carbone, Founder and Director, IoT Observatory

George Kesselman, Founder and President, InsurTech Asia Association

David Piesse, Insurance Lead and Advisor Board, Vulcain Ai

Joseph Powell, Chief Digital Officer, Gallagher Bassett

Callie Thomas, Head of Strategy and Planning, Zinnia

Winners of the Global Innovation Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on Oct. 27. In the "Insurtech Predict Prevent" category, finalists will present their efforts to attendees, who will then vote to determine the winner. For all other categories, winners will be chosen by the IIS Executive Council following presentations of the finalists' groundbreaking programs.

This year's program will include a Viewer's Choice Award. Finalists will submit a video brief to a broad IIS network of global executives, who will then evaluate entries for impact, creativity, and scalability.

Life/Health/Retirement Innovator of the Year 2025 Finalists

Irish Life : CARA Claims AI Reasoning Assistant

A multimodal AI solution that automates document processing, accelerates claims assessments, and enhances accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction during life's most critical moments.





A multimodal AI solution that automates document processing, accelerates claims assessments, and enhances accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction during life's most critical moments. RGA: MedScreen+: A Pioneering AI-Driven Solution Strengthens Digital Underwriting

An AI and OCR powered underwriting solution that digitizes and standardizes health records, enabling faster, more accurate, and customer-friendly life insurance decisions while bridging the gap between centuries-old practices and the modern era.



Property/Casualty Innovator of the Year 2025 Finalists

Gallagher : Global Data Technology Capabilities

A long-term, innovative data and analytics platform that simplifies complex industry insights into rates, losses, and limits, empowering clients, brokers, and partners with timely, holistic intelligence to make confident, informed decisions.





A long-term, innovative data and analytics platform that simplifies complex industry insights into rates, losses, and limits, empowering clients, brokers, and partners with timely, holistic intelligence to make confident, informed decisions. Tawuniya: End-to-End Motor Claims Transformation

A fully digital motor claims platform that streamlines the entire journey from accident reporting to settlement, delivering faster processing, greater transparency, and higher customer satisfaction for over 1 million users annually.

Insurtech Predict Prevent Innovator of the Year 2025 Finalists

AXA : Digital Commercial Platform: Transforming Insurance at a Time of Polycrisis

A one-stop, AI-powered ecosystem that unites real-time catastrophe intelligence, cyber defense, risk tools, and training to help organizations predict, prevent, and respond to today's interconnected crises.





A one-stop, AI-powered ecosystem that unites real-time catastrophe intelligence, cyber defense, risk tools, and training to help organizations predict, prevent, and respond to today's interconnected crises. Tawuniya: Vitality Drive: A Lifestyle-Based Ecosystem

Leveraging gamified insurance, health apps, and telematics to engage 500K+ users in safer driving and healthier living, cutting accidents by over 25% and reducing claims while building resilience.

For more information about the Global Innovation Awards, visit: https://www.internationalinsurance.org/global-innovation-awards

For more information about the Global Insurance Forum and to register, visit: https://www.theglobalinsuranceforum.org

About International Insurance Society

IIS is a non-profit organization that brings together insurance and risk management professionals from around the world. Insurance helps businesses thrive, communities grow, and people overcome hardship. The mission is simple: by providing education, recognizing excellence, and supporting career growth, the IIS works to foster a global community that can protect and empower society for generations to come. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes®.

About Insurance Thought Leadership

ITL is a global network of thought leaders and decision makers transforming the insurance and risk management marketplace through knowledge sharing, big ideas, innovative technology, and real-life applications. ITL positions readers to be smarter about the drivers transforming the insurance industry and to connect members in ways that lead to innovation and strategic advantage. ITL is an affiliate of The Institutes®.

About The Institutes

The Institutes® are a global not-for-profit comprising diverse affiliates that educate, elevate and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes' nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

About Lloyd's

Lloyd's is the world's leading marketplace for insurance and reinsurance.

The Lloyd's market offers the resources, capability, and insight to develop new and innovative products for customers in any industry, on any scale, in more than 200 territories.

Lloyd's Insurance Company S.A. (LIC) is your gateway to specialist insurance across Europe. Regulated in Belgium and backed by the strength of the Lloyd's brand, LIC delivers expert solutions in Property, Liability, Marine, Cyber, and more-tailored to the unique needs of the EEA market.

Through its innovative post-Brexit model, LIC partners with Managing Agents and local brokers to place complex risks efficiently. At the heart of its innovation strategy is the Lloyd's Lab-Europe's #1 insurance startup hub (Financial Times)-where 86 European startups have already transformed the market with cutting-edge solutions in AI, parametrics, blockchain, and Nat-Cat resilience.

