Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: TCS Alpha LLC Secures $100 Million Department of Homeland Security Contract to Provide Protective Security Services Across New England

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / TCS Alpha LLC, a joint venture between Trust Consulting Services, Inc. (TCS) and Diversified Protection Corporation (DPC), proudly announces that it has been awarded a $100 million contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide comprehensive Protective Security Services throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

The multi-year contract underscores DHS's continued commitment to safeguarding federal facilities, personnel, and critical infrastructure across the region, while recognizing TCS Alpha LLC's proven expertise in delivering high-quality, mission-ready security solutions.

"This award represents a significant milestone for TCS Alpha and reinforces the strength of our joint venture partnership," said James "JW" Radford, CEO of Trust Consulting Services and Co-Chair of TCS Alpha LLC. "Together with Diversified Protection Corporation, we are committed to bringing innovation, professionalism, and uncompromising standards of excellence to protect the vital assets of DHS in New England."

TCS Alpha LLC brings together decades of combined experience in federal protective services. Trust Consulting Services is a rapidly growing federal contractor specializing in security operations, program management, and technology modernization. Diversified Protection Corporation has a longstanding reputation as a premier provider of protective security services nationwide. This partnership leverages both firms' operational expertise, leadership depth, and track record of contract performance to deliver the "lowest transition risk" and "highest mission assurance" to DHS.

"This contract award is not just a win for our companies, but for the men and women who will carry out this mission with pride and professionalism," added Eric Bynes, COO of Trust Consulting Services. "We are deeply honored to support DHS and help ensure the safety of employees, contractors, and the public who rely on these facilities every day."

The $100 million DHS award marks one of the largest contract wins to date for TCS Alpha LLC and represents a strategic expansion of its presence in the New England region. Hiring, training, and onboarding efforts for security personnel will begin immediately, with full transition to operations expected in the coming months.

About TCS Alpha LLC

TCS Alpha LLC is a joint venture between Trust Consulting Services, Inc., a leading provider of professional security solutions to federal, state, and local government agencies, and Diversified Protection Corporation, a nationally recognized leader in protective security services. Together, the companies combine operational excellence, innovative technologies, and a mission-driven workforce to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable solutions that protect government facilities and critical infrastructure nationwide.

