Discovery Education: In Time for Constitution Day, New Civics Curriculum Available to Educators

This press release was originally distributed by the New Hampshire Department of Education. You can find the Department's online version here.

CONCORD, NH / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Nearly 80 ready-to-use lessons and 24 videos strengthening New Hampshire's civics education have been completed and are now available for educators to use during the upcoming school year, including for Constitution Day lessons on September 17.

Led by the New Hampshire Civics Commission and created by worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education, the new digital civics lessons showcase the history and heritage of the New Hampshire Constitution, which can easily be integrated into instruction.

"Knowledge is power. Understanding the New Hampshire Constitution and how our state government works is key to empowering students and citizens to have their voices heard and to influence public policy," said Ovide Lamontagne, commission chair. "State government was established by the citizens of the Granite State to serve them and only a knowledgeable citizenry can assure government works as intended."

The Commission developed a K-12 curriculum to support educators across the state and equip students to be knowledgeable and eager participants in our Constitutional Republic. The newly completed civics curriculum is organized within a custom New Hampshire Constitution Channel on the Discovery Education Experience platform - which is made available at no cost to schools and educators by the New Hampshire Department of Education.

"With its focus on our unique State Constitution, the curriculum deployed by the New Hampshire Civics Commission has materially advanced civics education. It is critically important for students to be taught and to understand how, first and foremost, Part I of the New Hampshire Constitution protects our rights, while Part II carefully defines and limits the power of government," said Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, commission member. "As a result of the Commission's work, our students will be empowered to go on to influence public policy and improve the quality of life in our state well into the future."

These digital assets feature state-specific artifacts and primary source documents that help develop each student's understanding of their state government and constitution. Topics such as freedom of speech, government functions, the Pine Tree Riot, branches of government, the meaning of freedom, and the Western Rebellion are included in the curriculum. Here is a list of all the lesson plans:

New Hampshire Constitution Curriculum (K-12)

Grade Level Topics Covered Kindergarten Our Community; Getting Along; Symbols & Their Meaning; NH on the Map; Rules in the Community; Power of Belonging; Community Helpers; Making a Difference Grade 1 Our Rights; Government Functions; Symbols of NH; The State House

Rules & Laws; Your Voice, Your Vote; Being a Good Citizen; Rules are for Everyone Grade 2 Citizenship; Overcoming Conflict; State Flag Symbolism; Geography of NH; School Rules; Government Officials; Rule Makers; Serving Your Community Grade 3 Importance of the Declaration of Independence; My Rights in NH; The Pine Tree Riot; Fort William & Mary; Branches of NH Government; Comparing Rules; Protected Rights; Public Service in NH Grade 4 Government Influences; E Pluribus Unum; Influences of Early Settlers

NH & the American Revolution; Shaping NH's Government; The Citizen Legislature; Citizens' Rights in NH; Rights & Responsibilities as Citizens Grade 5 Founding Principles; Good Government; Exeter Constitution; Revolutionary Influences in NH; Town Governments; Passing Laws; Good Citizenship; Informed Citizens Grades 6-8 Our Constitutional Republic; Making a Constitutional Republic; Founding Ideals of Our Government; Change in a Constitutional Republic; The Meaning of Freedom; Establishing the NH Constitution; Western Rebellion; Comparing the U.S. & NH; Government Power; Life, Liberty, & the Pursuit of Happiness in NH; The NH Primary & Presidential Elections; Town Meetings in NH; Civic Virtue; Knowledge & Learning; Civic Participation in NH Grades 9-12 Limits on Majority Rule; NH Secretary of State; Changing the NH Constitution; The Executive Branch in NH; A More Perfect Union; Interpreting the NH Constitution; The NH Constitution & Individual Rights; A Changing Constitution; The Judicial Branch in NH; Constitution & the Press; Freedom of Speech; Legislative Branch in NH; Representation in NH; Knowledgeable & Engaged Citizens; Uniqueness of the NH Constitution

In addition to the lesson plans, there are also 24 videos incorporated into the lessons featuring state experts such as: Gordon MacDonald, Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court; Bill Gardner, former New Hampshire Secretary of State; Chuck Douglas, former New Hampshire Supreme Court Associate Justice; and Ovide Lamontagne, chair of the New Hampshire Civics Commission and former chair of the State Board of Education.

"It is my sincere hope that the curriculum developed by the New Hampshire Civics Commission will provide educators with the tools to provide students with the functional knowledge of our state government. I am grateful to my fellow commission members for their faithful dedication and professionalism in completing our work," added Lamontagne.

"Discovery Education is proud to have collaborated with the Commission and other stakeholders on this important project," said Lance Rougeux, Discovery Education's Senior Vice President of Curriculum, Instruction, and Student Engagement. "Together, we've created a dynamic civics curriculum that is both engaging for students and easy-to-use for teachers, and we are excited to see these resources in use across the state."

The Civics Commission objectives were part of Section 21-N:8-c, which aims to teach students about their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at?www.discoveryeducation.com.?

Contact

Stephen Wakefield

Discovery Education

Phone: 202-316-6615

Email: swakefield@discoveryed.com

Contact

Kimberly Houghton

New Hampshire Department of Education

Phone: 603-513-3030

Email: kimberly.c.houghton@doe.nh.gov

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/in-time-for-constitution-day-new-civics-curriculum-available-to-e-1073414