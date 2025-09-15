Cadillac Formula 1 Team Driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez to Join Los Angeles Dodgers for Cross-Sport Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG Global today announced that Sergio "Checo" Pérez, newly named driver for the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, will join the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game on Wednesday, September 17. The moment will celebrate both Mexican Heritage Month and the week of Mexican Independence Day.

The event marks the first public crossover of two of TWG Global's most iconic sports portfolios - the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of Major League Baseball's most storied franchises, and the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, America's newest entry to the Formula 1 grid beginning in 2026. The partnership highlights TWG Global's distinctive multi-sport model, which brings athletes into broader cultural conversations and introduces global fanbases to new sporting platforms.

"We're honored to welcome Checo to Dodger Stadium during Mexican Heritage Month, an occasion that highlights the power of sport to unite fans," said Mark Walter, Chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and CEO of TWG Global. "With both the Dodgers and Cadillac Formula 1 Team under the TWG umbrella, this moment reflects our shared commitment to excellence and to inspiring fans around the world."

Checo, who has earned six Formula 1 Grand Prix victories and more than 30 podium finishes over his career, will take part in batting practice, meet Dodgers players, join a press conference, exchange a signed Cadillac F1 helmet for a personalized Dodgers jersey, and throw the first pitch before the game. His appearance underscores both his stature as one of Mexico's most celebrated athletes and his new role in shaping the identity of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team.

Checo added: "I'm honored to throw the ceremonial first pitch for the Dodgers, especially during Mexican Heritage Month and so close to Mexican Independence Day. I'm very proud to celebrate this moment with the Los Angeles community and with Mexican fans everywhere. Baseball is new for me, but it is great to see how sport has this incredible power to bring people together, and the TWG family is doing a fantastic job in this way. I'm excited to experience the passion of the Dodgers' crowd, which I hope will get behind the Cadillac Formula 1 Team too."

The Los Angeles Dodgers, defending World Champions with a storied championship pedigree, will welcome Checo to Dodger Stadium for the evening. Currently chasing another postseason berth, the team looks to add to its eight World Series titles. Beyond their on-field success, the Dodgers hold a unique place in American culture as trailblazers who have consistently connected baseball greatness with broader social and cultural landmarks.

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team, a partnership between TWG Global and General Motors, will make its competitive debut in 2026. As the first American-led F1 team in a generation, Cadillac Formula 1® Team aims to redefine what it means to compete on the global stage-combining TWG's technology and sporting platforms with GM's engineering expertise. With Checo joining as one of its inaugural drivers, the team is positioning itself as both a racing contender and a cultural force, blending American innovation with international reach.

"This moment brings together two of TWG's iconic teams - the Dodgers and Cadillac F1.' said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and the Cadillac Formula 1 team. "Having Checo take the mound at Dodger Stadium is a celebration of sport and culture and their collective power to ignite fandom.'

ABOUT TWG GLOBAL

TWG Global is a multinational holding company that identifies and unlocks opportunities across industries, guiding its businesses to new levels of growth. TWG Global has interests spanning across financial services, artificial intelligence, technology, power, and merchant banking. Additionally, TWG Global has built a prominent presence in sports and entertainment through Founder and CEO Mark Walter's ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chelsea Football Club, the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), and the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, among others.

ABOUT CADILLAC FORMULA 1® TEAM

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Fishers, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up - from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

ABOUT TWG MOTORSPORTS

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport.

