Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 18:50 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Click-Ins Awarded U.S. Patent for Breakthrough DamagePrint Technology in Image-Based Damage Identification

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Click-Ins, a pioneer in AI-powered vehicle inspection solutions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially granted U.S. Patent No. 12374135B2 for its DamagePrint technology - a novel method of creating a unique digital signature of damage from a single image.

Unlike generic "damage detection" patents in the market, Click-Ins' newly granted patent represents deep technology rooted in computer vision, visual intelligence, and criminology, built on nearly a decade of rigorous R&D. The DamagePrint system goes beyond detecting dents and scratches - it creates a digital fingerprint of each damage, enabling unmatched precision in matching and comparison across images.

A barrier to competition, a bridge to new industries

  • In car rentals and leasing, DamagePrint is the only patented technology capable of qualitatively comparing damages between pick-up and drop-off, setting a high barrier for competitors and protecting Click-Ins' position in the space.
  • In insurance, matching damage signatures provides a critical tool for fraud prevention and claims accuracy.
  • In automotive and logistics, the technology streamlines inspections, lowers costs, and ensures transparency across fleets and dealer networks.
  • Looking ahead, the same approach can extend to homeland security, smart cities, forensics, and vehicle re-identification, where DamagePrint could digitize and match other unique physical features.

"This patent is much more than legal protection - it validates the strength of our scientific and algorithmic foundation, which is not easily replicated or replaced by the latest wave of generative AI," said Josh Parsons, CEO of Click-Ins. "Just as fingerprints uniquely identify humans in criminology, DamagePrint uniquely identifies damage. That uniqueness is what makes this technology transformative."

Covering any camera or image-capturing device - from smartphones to stationary and automated systems - the patent ensures broad applicability across industries while safeguarding Click-Ins' leadership position. The innovation establishes a formidable technological moat and positions Click-Ins at the forefront of digital inspection intelligence.

For media inquiries, contact:
Jordan Walters
317.965.8790 | Jordan@click-ins.com
Click-Ins.com

SOURCE: Click-Ins



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/click-ins-awarded-u.s.-patent-for-breakthrough-damageprinttm-technology-in-image-based-d-1073551

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.