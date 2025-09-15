Click-Ins Awarded U.S. Patent for Breakthrough DamagePrint Technology in Image-Based Damage Identification

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Click-Ins, a pioneer in AI-powered vehicle inspection solutions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially granted U.S. Patent No. 12374135B2 for its DamagePrint technology - a novel method of creating a unique digital signature of damage from a single image.

Unlike generic "damage detection" patents in the market, Click-Ins' newly granted patent represents deep technology rooted in computer vision, visual intelligence, and criminology, built on nearly a decade of rigorous R&D. The DamagePrint system goes beyond detecting dents and scratches - it creates a digital fingerprint of each damage, enabling unmatched precision in matching and comparison across images.

A barrier to competition, a bridge to new industries

In car rentals and leasing , DamagePrint is the only patented technology capable of qualitatively comparing damages between pick-up and drop-off , setting a high barrier for competitors and protecting Click-Ins' position in the space.

In insurance , matching damage signatures provides a critical tool for fraud prevention and claims accuracy.

In automotive and logistics , the technology streamlines inspections, lowers costs, and ensures transparency across fleets and dealer networks.

Looking ahead, the same approach can extend to homeland security, smart cities, forensics, and vehicle re-identification, where DamagePrint could digitize and match other unique physical features.

"This patent is much more than legal protection - it validates the strength of our scientific and algorithmic foundation, which is not easily replicated or replaced by the latest wave of generative AI," said Josh Parsons, CEO of Click-Ins. "Just as fingerprints uniquely identify humans in criminology, DamagePrint uniquely identifies damage. That uniqueness is what makes this technology transformative."

Covering any camera or image-capturing device - from smartphones to stationary and automated systems - the patent ensures broad applicability across industries while safeguarding Click-Ins' leadership position. The innovation establishes a formidable technological moat and positions Click-Ins at the forefront of digital inspection intelligence.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jordan Walters

317.965.8790 | Jordan@click-ins.com

Click-Ins.com

SOURCE: Click-Ins

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/click-ins-awarded-u.s.-patent-for-breakthrough-damageprinttm-technology-in-image-based-d-1073551