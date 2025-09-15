Secret Food Tours, the world's leading culinary travel company with over 200 tours across 100 cities, today announced the appointment of two senior executives: Bastien Delapré as Chief Operating Officer and David Moak as Chief Marketing Officer. They join CFO Tannah Matus (appointed in 2023) alongside co-founders Nicolas Jacquart and Oliver Mernick-Levene, strengthening the company's ability to deliver on ambitious global expansion plans.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bastien and David at such a pivotal time of scale and innovation," said Jacquart, CEO Co-Founder. "Together with Oliver and Tannah, we now have a world-class executive team ready to lead Secret Food Tours into its next chapter."

"With their arrival, we're not only scaling, we're raising the bar for culinary travel worldwide," added Mernick-Levene, Co-Founder Executive Director. "This expanded leadership team allows us to deepen our footprint while staying true to the authenticity and integrity that define us."

Aggressive Global Expansion

Secret Food Tours is entering a new growth phase, launching in multiple new cities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia in the next 12 months. Already present in more than 100 destinations, the company is diversifying with thematic tours, seasonal experiences, and bespoke group offerings.

Growth is fueled by a proprietary technology platform integrating booking, operations, and guide management. This enables rapid scaling while ensuring consistent guest experiences across continents and seamless connections with third-party travel platforms.

Executive Appointments

Bastien Delapré brings global experience in travel and hospitality, most recently as Head of Global Sales Customer Care at City Wonders. He will oversee global operations at Secret Food Tours.

David Moak joins with deep expertise in digital marketing and e-commerce, previously with Eating Europe and Nutrisystem Inc. He will lead global marketing and brand expansion.

About Secret Food Tours

Founded in 2013 by Nicolas Jacquart and Oliver Mernick-Levene, Secret Food Tours has grown into a global leader in immersive food experiences, offering 200+ tours across 100 cities. The company expects to host over 400,000 customers in 2025 and was recently ranked #1 among 26,662 operators by Arival TourReview.

With its expanded leadership team, proprietary platform, and aggressive expansion, Secret Food Tours continues to set the standard for high-quality, locally curated food experiences worldwide.

Contacts:

David Moak

+1 (215) 469-1775

www.secretfoodtours.com