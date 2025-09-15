Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Rack Room Shoes is building on its strategic growth plan with the opening of seven new "lighthouse concept stores" across the country. The new locations aim to reimagine and enhance the shopping experience for the entire family.

The elevated locations provide customers with an improved, multi-layered experience with better visual navigation and eye-catching elements throughout the store. Our latest generation stores improve the wayfinding of our athletic assortment and enhance the presentation of our key brands and seasonal assortments. The stores also include upgraded service elements, including community seating and integrated modern technologies in several locations for a dynamic digital presence. The flexible store design incorporates an easy to navigate layout that can adapt to seasonal changes and emerging trends.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Rack Room Shoes as we continue to grow and evolve," said Molly Hartney, chief marketing and digital officer. "We are not just opening new stores; we are deepening our roots in communities, ensuring families have convenient access to the brands they love and the value they expect from us."

The newest locations join previous lighthouse concept stores that are open in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. Six of the new lighthouse concept stores are now open, with a seventh location set to debut later this fall. The evolution of the lighthouse stores will continue to expand or add a layered footprint in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas, further solidifying Rack Room Shoes as a trusted destination for families nationwide.





Rack Room Shoes' Lighthouse Concept Stores



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10637/266434_a3b92cc9d4cff858_002full.jpg

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266434

SOURCE: Rack Room Shoes