Saudi Arabia Attracts Iraq's Fastest-Growing Digital Commerce Startup, Digital Zone

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's National FinTech Strategy is accelerating the Kingdom's rise as the Middle East's fintech hub. With the fintech market projected to grow from USD 64 billion in 2024 to more than USD 87 billion by 2029, and more than 200 fintech companies already active, Riyadh is becoming the natural destination for regional innovators.

Among the latest is Digital Zone, Iraq's fastest-growing digital commerce platform. Founded in 2020, the company now serves over five million active users and has processed more than 41 million orders. Its mini-apps - Ticket Zone for events and Rahal for travel - have also become household names in Iraq.

Iraq's entrepreneurial ecosystem is still in its early stages, with limited access to venture capital and a small but growing community of startups. Against that backdrop, Digital Zone has emerged as a standout success story - one of the first Iraqi platforms to reach national scale and now among the first to explore regional growth in Saudi Arabia.

Saif Al-Mufti, Founder and CEO of Digital Zone, said: "Saudi Arabia's fintech trajectory is unmatched in the region. For Digital Zone, connecting with this ecosystem is a natural step. We've built a platform that empowers millions of users and thousands of merchants in Iraq, and we see the Kingdom as a vital partner in scaling that vision across borders."

Digital Zone entered Saudi Arabia as a strategic sponsor of Bridge Baghdad, a program organized by Value Makers Studio (VMS) and KAPITA Business Hub, with support from Orange Corners Baghdad. Held at the Center of Digital Entrepreneurship (CODE HQ) in Riyadh from September 13-15, the program brought 30+ Iraqi startups to engage with Saudi investors, regulators, and ecosystem leaders.

About Digital Zone

Digital Zone, founded in 2020 in Baghdad, is Iraq's leading platform for digital goods and services. The company offers mobile top-ups, internet subscriptions, gaming credits, and gift cards, along with mini-apps such as Ticket Zone for event bookings and Rahal for travel services. In 2022, Digital Zone joined Qi Group, a move that accelerated its growth. Today, it serves more than five million active users and is building toward its vision of becoming a regional hub for digital goods and everyday services.

