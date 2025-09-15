Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
WKN: 851898 | ISIN: FR0000120859 | Ticker-Symbol: IY4
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 19:51
22,620 Euro
+1,80 % +0,400
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IMERYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 19:06 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties and Imerys Form Specialty Distribution Partnership in North America

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Imerys, a world leader in mineral-based specialties for industry. This agreement names LBBS as the preferred distributor for Imerys ImerCare® product line in Personal Care, and minerals serving the Food & Nutrition markets. The partnership extends across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

LBB Specialties Logo

Through this partnership, LBBS will support customers in the Personal Care, Life Sciences, and Food & Nutrition markets with technically backed mineral solutions tailored to their unique formulation needs. Known for their high purity, consistent performance, and versatility, Imerys' mineral-based ingredients are designed with a deep understanding of evolving customer demands.

This partnership enhances LBBS's portfolio, expanding access to innovative, sustainability-driven mineral technologies. By combining Imerys' globally recognized expertise in mineral science with LBBS's market reach and customer support, the collaboration strengthens resources for formulators facing complex technical and regulatory challenges.

"We're proud to join forces with Imerys," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, President & CEO of LBB Specialties. "Their legacy of excellence in mineral-based innovation complements our customer-first approach and technical capabilities. Together, we're poised to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the needs of formulators across North America."

"Our partnership with LBB Specialties is an important evolution to meet our customers' unique needs," said Matthew Centa, Vice President of Filtration, Ceramics & Life Sciences at Imerys. "Their market knowledge, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach and deliver innovative mineral solutions for key segments across North America. We look forward to this next chapter of growth and shared success."

For more information about the partnership, or to explore the line of products, contact us here: https://www.lbbspecialties.com/contact/.

About LBB Specialties
LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

About Imerys
Imerys is the world's leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for the industry, with €3.6 billion in revenue and 12,400 employees in 40 countries in 2024. The Group offers high-value-added and functional solutions to a wide range of industries and fast-growing markets, such as solutions for the energy transition and sustainable construction, as well as natural solutions for consumer goods. Imerys draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge, and expertise in material science to deliver solutions which contribute essential properties to customers' products and their performance. As part of its commitment to responsible development, Imerys promotes environmentally friendly products and processes in addition to supporting its customers in their decarbonization efforts.

Imerys is listed on Euronext Paris (France) with the ticker symbol NK.PA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537440/LBB_Specialties_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-and-imerys-form-specialty-distribution-partnership-in-north-america-302556574.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
