LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties and Imerys Form Specialty Distribution Partnership in North America

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Imerys, a world leader in mineral-based specialties for industry. This agreement names LBBS as the preferred distributor for Imerys ImerCare® product line in Personal Care, and minerals serving the Food & Nutrition markets. The partnership extends across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Through this partnership, LBBS will support customers in the Personal Care, Life Sciences, and Food & Nutrition markets with technically backed mineral solutions tailored to their unique formulation needs. Known for their high purity, consistent performance, and versatility, Imerys' mineral-based ingredients are designed with a deep understanding of evolving customer demands.

This partnership enhances LBBS's portfolio, expanding access to innovative, sustainability-driven mineral technologies. By combining Imerys' globally recognized expertise in mineral science with LBBS's market reach and customer support, the collaboration strengthens resources for formulators facing complex technical and regulatory challenges.

"We're proud to join forces with Imerys," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, President & CEO of LBB Specialties. "Their legacy of excellence in mineral-based innovation complements our customer-first approach and technical capabilities. Together, we're poised to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the needs of formulators across North America."

"Our partnership with LBB Specialties is an important evolution to meet our customers' unique needs," said Matthew Centa, Vice President of Filtration, Ceramics & Life Sciences at Imerys. "Their market knowledge, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach and deliver innovative mineral solutions for key segments across North America. We look forward to this next chapter of growth and shared success."

