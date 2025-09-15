AESARA, a leading digital-forward Value Access agency, today announced the appointment of Anita Brogan, PhD, as Vice President, Value Evidence Modeling and Communications within its Value and Evidence team. With over 20 years of experience designing and building economic analyses to support value assessment and patient access for innovative healthcare interventions, Anita brings deep expertise in both global and country-specific modeling approaches.

Martin Rost, VP of the Value and Evidence Team at AESARA, commented on the appointment: "Anita's appointment underscores AESARA's commitment to scientific rigor and innovation in health economic modeling. What makes this role unique is the combination of modeling with communications-ensuring that complex, technical insights don't just stay in spreadsheets, but are translated into clear, compelling narratives that drive real-world access decisions. Anita's expertise across cost-effectiveness, budget-impact, and infectious disease modeling, combined with her ability to communicate evidence with credibility and clarity, will help our clients demonstrate the value of their interventions in ways that resonate with stakeholders and ultimately support timely and equitable patient access worldwide."

Anita joins AESARA after more than two decades at RTI Health Solutions, where she led health economic modeling work for global pharmaceutical and biotech clients. Her modeling expertise spans cost-effectiveness, budget impact, optimization, population modeling, and other advanced methods, with a particular specialty in HIV and infectious disease. Anita's modeling work has successfully supported market access, HTA submissions, and usage recommendations across therapeutic areas and international markets.

I am excited to join AESARA at a time when innovation in health economics and access strategy is critical to ensuring patients benefit from new healthcare interventions, said Anita Brogan. I look forward to collaborating with AESARA's talented team and our clients to develop innovative, user-friendly, and scientifically robust models that clearly demonstrate value and support global patient access.

Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA, added: "Anita's joining marks an important step in strengthening AESARA's Value and Evidence capabilities. Her reputation as a thought leader, educator, and innovator in health economics-and her ability to bridge rigorous analytics with compelling communications-will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver transformative, evidence-based solutions that resonate with payers, providers, and policymakers across the globe."

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

