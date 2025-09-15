Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 37, 2025

Between 8 September 2025 and 12 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 539,581 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 8 September 2025 111,000 332.5494 36,912,983.40 9 September 2025 108,217 328.2809 35,525,574.16 10 September 2025 108,971 327.8778 35,729,171.74 11 September 2025 108,554 331.6050 35,997,049.17 12 September 2025 102,839 335.6369 34,516,563.16 Total accumulated

over week 37 539,581 331.1483 178,681,341.63 Total accumulated

during the

repurchase program 4,416,773 336.2874 1,485,305,281.16

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 12 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued

shares2 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares

owned by EQT AB3 62,339,383 - 62,339,383 Number of outstanding

shares 1,172,272,517 496,056 1,172,76,573

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

