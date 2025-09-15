BODYWELLE Hosts Event Featuring Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez on Local Growth Initiatives

BODYWELLE's September 19 event invites Miami Beach residents and small-business owners to join Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez for a conversation on local priorities, including small-business growth, economic revitalization, and public safety initiatives.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / BODYWELLE, a wellness and longevity medical practice led by Dr. Alonso Martin, will open its doors on September 19th at 5:30 PM for a community-focused event titled Building a Stronger Miami Beach, part of a broader effort to highlight local growth initiatives. The evening will feature Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who will share her vision for supporting small businesses, advancing economic revitalization, and enhancing public safety in the city.

Dr. Alonso Martin, Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and COO Nicolas Correa

By hosting this discussion at BODYWELLE, the event provides a forum for residents to connect directly with Commissioner Rosen Gonzalez.

This gathering highlights BODYWELLE's ongoing commitment to the Miami Beach community by creating opportunities for dialogue, education, and collaboration around local growth initiatives. The event will take place at BODYWELLE, located at 1060 Alton Road in Miami Beach, and is open to residents, local leaders, and small business owners who want to connect and learn more about shaping the future of Miami Beach.

A Space for Community Engagement

BODYWELLE is more than a medical practice. While the clinic is known for its focus on longevity, preventative care, and evidence-based wellness treatments, it also serves as a hub for community connection. By hosting forums like Building a Stronger Miami Beach, BODYWELLE offers a space where health and wellness intersect with broader civic priorities.

Dr. Alonso Martin, founder of BODYWELLE, emphasizes that health cannot be separated from the environment in which people live and work. Safe neighborhoods, thriving small businesses, and local engagement all contribute to well-being. Creating a welcoming space where residents can hear directly from their leaders is an extension of BODYWELLE's philosophy of caring for both individuals and the community as a whole.

About Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez

Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez has long been an active voice in Miami Beach civic life. She currently serves on the Miami Beach City Commission, where she works closely with residents, business owners, and fellow leaders to shape the city's future.

In addition to her role in public office, Commissioner Rosen Gonzalez is a professor at Miami Dade College, where she teaches communications and critical thinking. Her career as an educator reflects her belief in the power of dialogue, civic participation, and preparing the next generation to be engaged community members.

Throughout her time in public service, Commissioner Rosen Gonzalez has supported initiatives that strengthen neighborhoods and preserve the character of Miami Beach. Her efforts have included work on environmental causes, advocacy for historic preservation, and programs designed to support community resilience. She has also emphasized the importance of connecting directly with residents, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping city policy.

Why the Event Matters

Miami Beach is a city known for its vibrancy, cultural diversity, and constant evolution. With growth and change come important conversations about how to ensure the community continues to thrive.

At the Building a Stronger Miami Beach event, Commissioner Rosen Gonzalez will share her vision for the community's future, discussing key themes such as:

Supporting Small Businesses - Creating conditions where local businesses can grow and sustain themselves in a competitive environment.

Driving Economic Revitalization - Encouraging investment and development that enhances Miami Beach while protecting its unique character.

Enhancing Public Safety - Strengthening community trust and collaboration to make Miami Beach safer for both residents and visitors.

By hosting this discussion at BODYWELLE, the event provides a forum for residents to connect directly with Commissioner Rosen Gonzalez, hear her vision, and share their own perspectives. It represents an opportunity for meaningful engagement at the intersection of civic leadership and community participation.

BODYWELLE's Role in the Community

BODYWELLE is led by Dr. Alonso Martin, a physician who is dedicated to functional and regenerative approaches to care. At its core, the practice offers services that help patients optimize their health, from aesthetic medicine to advanced longevity testing and wellness programs.

But beyond clinical services, BODYWELLE views itself as part of the Miami Beach ecosystem. Its location on Alton Road places it at the heart of the community, accessible to both residents and visitors. By hosting events that bring together civic leaders and community members, the practice reinforces its mission to support not only individual well-being but also the collective health of Miami Beach.

Dr. Martin believes that when people feel empowered in their own health, they are more likely to engage positively with their community. This philosophy extends naturally into initiatives that support local growth and civic participation.

Event Details

Event Title: Building a Stronger Miami Beach

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: BODYWELLE, 1060 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL

Featured Speaker: Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez

Commissioner Rosen Gonzalez will share her vision for Miami Beach and discuss her ongoing initiatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from a city leader and engage in a meaningful conversation about local growth.

Building a Stronger Miami Beach Together

The title of the event-Building a Stronger Miami Beach-reflects the belief that real progress happens when leaders and community members come together. It is not enough for policy to be crafted in isolation; it must be informed by the voices of those who live and work in the city every day.

BODYWELLE's hosting of this event illustrates how healthcare providers and local businesses can play an active role in civic life. By lending its space and resources to community initiatives, BODYWELLE demonstrates its dedication to creating a healthier, more resilient Miami Beach.

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a Miami Beach-based medical practice specializing in wellness, longevity, and advanced regenerative medicine. Founded by Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE provides patients with personalized care designed to support long-term health and vitality.

Living in Miami Beach often means balancing busy work schedules, active social lives, and long days in the sun. BODYWELLE addresses these realities by offering treatments that help residents and visitors maintain their energy, recover more effectively, and feel their best. Services include IV therapies for hydration and immunity, hormone and metabolic testing to identify hidden imbalances, and aesthetic treatments that support natural, healthy aging. The practice also provides advanced longevity assessments, such as biological age and other preventive health screenings, which give patients deeper insights into their overall health.

By combining functional medicine with evidence-based aesthetics, BODYWELLE empowers patients to make informed choices about their well-being. The practice's approach is built on the idea that true health comes not only from treating symptoms but from helping individuals strengthen their bodies and sustain vitality in everyday life.

Looking Ahead

Events like Building a Stronger Miami Beach are stepping stones toward lasting progress. They encourage transparency, open dialogue, and collaboration between residents and leaders. For BODYWELLE, hosting this type of forum reflects an ongoing commitment not only to patient health but also to the vitality of the Miami Beach community.

As the city continues to evolve, BODYWELLE looks forward to creating more opportunities where wellness and civic engagement intersect. By supporting conversations around growth, safety, and sustainability, the practice reinforces its mission to help Miami Beach thrive for years to come.

Contact Information

BODYWELLE

1060 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL

305-877-5084

services@bodywelle.com

Hours: Monday - Friday • 10am-7pm | Saturday • 10am-5pm











SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-hosts-event-featuring-commissioner-kristen-rosen-gonzalez-o-1073180